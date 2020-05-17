Eldean Matheson to be inducted into Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame

“They saw something in me,” Randall said of Matheson and Lenius, “I didn’t have any idea that I was going to be a football player. I was always a basketball player. They saw something in me, and they brought everything out of me."

In addition to Matheson, Randall played basketball at Mason City for Dick Garth, also a 2020 Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.

"I was happy for both of them," Randall said. "That was a pretty good era of Mohawk sports. The basketball teams were really good, the football teams were really good. It was a good time to be a Mohawk."

Before his time as Mason City’s head coach, Matheson compiled a 15-1 record in two seasons as the head football coach at Waverly, and then took over at Mason City when head coach Paul Strathman stepped down to take the athletic director position.

Following his stint as the Mohawks’ signal-caller, Matheson became the assistant principal at Roosevelt Middle School (now Lincoln Intermediate), and continued to act as an assistant coach in track and field. Matheson's replacement as Mohawks' football coach was Barry Alvarez, who would go on to lead Mason City to a state championship in 1978.