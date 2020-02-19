Eisenman's return gives boost to West Hancock squad

"She is a very valuable asset all the way around, whether she is on the floor, or on the bench," Sonius said. "Even on the bench now, she is still talking to girls. That is huge. You can never have enough of a person like that in my opinion."

For Sonius, seeing a player like Eisenman come back and play despite a pretty severe injury is nothing short of inspirational.

"I don’t know if people realize just how much it helps our team that she is coming back," Sonius said. "They see a girl that is giving all the effort in the world, and is working her butt off. They have nothing wrong with them, and here you have a girl with a torn ACL out there helping us out. To have a girl like that is really big-time for us."

Eisenman was the third-leading scorer on last year's West Hancock squad, which made it all the way to the Class 1A state championship game before losing to Newell-Fonda. Despite the knee brace hobbling her ability to run up and the down the court, Eisenman will do what she can to make sure her high school career ends on a high note.