Eight West Hancock players named First Team All-District

Now that its season has ended with 9-2 overall record, the West Hancock football team has started to rack up the postseason accolades. On Tuesday, eight Eagles' players were named to the Class A, District 2 All-District Team.
Running back Cole Kelly, along with offensive guard Tanner Thompson, defensive tackle Ben Martinez, defensive end Justin Ausborn, linebacker Chase Kronemann, linebacker Matthew Francis, and cornerbacks Braden Walk and Kane Zuehl were all named First Team All-District.
Kelly was named the District Offensive MVP, while Thompson earned Lineman of the Year.
Tight end Bryer Subject, offensive tackle Llan Martinez, center Parker Means and linebacker Rylan Barnes were all named to the All-District Second Team.
Defensive tackle Brighton Kudej and defensive back Rhett Eisenman were both named as Honorable Mention All-District Players.
Head coach Mark Sanger was named the District 2 Coach of the Year, and assistant coach Kevin Eisenman was named as one of the districts' two assistants of the year.
Class A District 2 Awards:
District MVP Offense: Cole Kelly - West Hancock
District MVP Defense: Alex DeRoos - Alta-Aurelia
Lineman of the Year: Tanner Thompson - West Hancock
Specialist of the Year: Tate Bianchi - Manson-NW Webster
Kicker of the Year: Thorton Aljets - St. Edmonds
Punter of the Year: Carson Bower - Manson NW Webster
Coach of the Year: Mark Sanger - West Hancock
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Kevin Eisenman - West Hancock, Grant Peckenschneider-Alta-Aurelia.
Golden Award (injured Senior): Cayson Barnes, QB, West Hancock
Eight-Man
District 2 All-District Teams announced
Players from three area teams were named to the Eight-Man, District 2 All-District Team on Monday, with 11 area players named First Team All-District. Northwood-Kensett's Brandon Varner, Carter Severson, Isaac Renteria, Cade Hengesteg, and Tyler Mills, along with Riceville's Lawson Losee, Charlie Ring, and Carter Mauer, and Rockford players Justice Jones, Zach Ott, and Landen Arends were all named to the District 2 First Team.
Each team also had two players named to the All-District Second Team. For Northwood-Kensett, those players were Kael Julseth and Logan Mayberry. Riceville's second team honorees were Mitchel Marr and Watson Fair, while Rockford's second team was Will Bushbaum and Terran Romer.
Honorable Mention: Northwood-Kensett- Mason Thofson, TJ Whitelow; Riceville-Joe Keeling, Isaac Kuhn; Rockford- Marshal Schlader, Drew Hansen
Eight-Man, District 2 Awards:
Offensive Player of the Year: Connor Piehl, Tripoli
Defensive Player of the Year: JAred Hoodjer, Janesville
Coach of the Year: Dale Eastman, Janesville
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!