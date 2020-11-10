Eight West Hancock players named First Team All-District

Now that its season has ended with 9-2 overall record, the West Hancock football team has started to rack up the postseason accolades. On Tuesday, eight Eagles' players were named to the Class A, District 2 All-District Team.

Running back Cole Kelly, along with offensive guard Tanner Thompson, defensive tackle Ben Martinez, defensive end Justin Ausborn, linebacker Chase Kronemann, linebacker Matthew Francis, and cornerbacks Braden Walk and Kane Zuehl were all named First Team All-District.

Kelly was named the District Offensive MVP, while Thompson earned Lineman of the Year.

Tight end Bryer Subject, offensive tackle Llan Martinez, center Parker Means and linebacker Rylan Barnes were all named to the All-District Second Team.

Defensive tackle Brighton Kudej and defensive back Rhett Eisenman were both named as Honorable Mention All-District Players.

Head coach Mark Sanger was named the District 2 Coach of the Year, and assistant coach Kevin Eisenman was named as one of the districts' two assistants of the year.

Class A District 2 Awards:

