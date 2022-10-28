Eagles soar behind defensive effort

BRITT -- Wapsie Valley of Fairbank head coach Duane Foster just about pulled a fast one on the West Hancock of Britt defense as time was running down.

But the Eagles stood tall and stopped a 4th and 10 hook-and-ladder attempt about a yard shy of a first down as West Hancock advanced to the Class A quarterfinals with a 16-9 win over Wapsie Valley Friday in a second-round playoff game.

A pair of defensive stops, one by each team, set up a thrilling finish.

West Hancock was driving to put the game away late in the fourth when the Warriors (7-3) stopped the Eagles (10-0) by forcing a turnover on downs at its own 11-yard line with just 1:31 remaining. After a pass for no gain and a pair of incompletions, the failed hook-and-ladder allowed West Hancock junior quarterback Mitchell Smith to take three knees and run out the clock.

The win advances the Eagles to another home game next Friday against North Linn of Troy Mills.

West Hancock also won it by playing keep away from Wapsie Valley.

With a seven-point lead in the fourth, the Eagles went on a 17-play drive that ate up almost nine minutes and featured a pair of fourth-down conversions.

West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said he and his players knew the game would be a stiff challenge all week. The Warriors stomped St. Ansgar last Friday 35-0.

"That was a very high level high school football game, especially for Class A," he said. "They're so athletic everywhere. Up front, in the backfield, it shows on film too. I didn't really expect what happened with them last week with their game."

That was almost second-ranked West Hancock's most impressive drive, almost.

After a scoreless first quarter, a punt by Wapsie Valley's Gustavo Gomez pinned West Hancock at its own 1-yard line. The Eagles proceeded to conjure a whopping 20-play drive that ended in a three yard sprint up the middle by Smith to break the scoring drought. Another Smith run for the 2-point conversion made it 8-0 with 4:46 left in the second period.

After a few changes of possession, the Eagles found themselves at its own 48-yard line with 1:40 to go. Smith fumbled the ball away on a keeper on the second play of the drive, allowing the Warriors to eventually get on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Braden Knight with five seconds left.

West Hancock wasted no time after receiving the second-half kick. A 16-play, 72-yard drive put the Eagles up 16-3. Smith rolled to the right with seemingly everyone else on the play, but senior halfback Jackson Johnson snuck all the way back the other way and was wide open for a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Still, Wapsie Valley wouldn't go away. Hunter Kane pulled the Warriors closer with a 1-yard run to cap off a 42-yard drive. A missed extra point kept the game a 16-9 affair and the Warriors would not score again.

"We obviously got matched up against a very good team tonight and we battled," Foster said. "I'm not mad at our effort at all. We went out there and played toe-to-toe with them, we just couldn't get off the field on defense and didn't get enough first downs in that first half."

West Hancock hasn't played many close games this year. Friday was the closest margin of the season. The next closest game was a 31-18 win at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in September. The Eagles came into the Wapsie Valley contest averaging almost 46 points per game. Sanger said it was good for his team to win a closer contest, especially when the big plays aren't always there.

"We're used to that old school (style), it just looks a little different now. You just hike it to a different person," he said.

West Hancock wideout Rylan Barnes said he knows what the team needs to do moving forward and looking toward the North Lynn matchup.

"Really taking focus during practice this week, cleaning up turnovers and getting our blocking assignments down," said Barnes, who caught five passes for 56 yards.

Smith, who carried the ball 22 times for 65 yards unofficially, said he wanted to stay aggressive and stay on the field. The Eagles converted multiple fourth-down conversions throughout the game.

"When we were moving I was like, "Fourth down, just go for it. We have to get it in," Smith said.

Foster was ultimately proud of his squad and its effort, but the team ran into a bit of a buzz saw.

"They just kept getting first downs and then, you know, they would throw that drag route across the field and we just weren't there," Foster said. "Great teams make great plays and they did that."