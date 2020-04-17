Dreaded news that Iowa spring sports is canceled came Friday

"It's very heartbreaking and devastating for our spring athletes," Newman Catholic activities director Alex Bohl said. "Especially those seniors who this might be their last opportunity to compete in an interscholastic activity. My heart goes out to them and I share the feeling of pain that they're feeling."

Mason City senior and track athlete Hannah Thomas said that she was anticipating that the cancellation was coming, but that didn't make the official word hurt any less.

"I was really looking forward to this year and had some high goals set for myself after a strong year last year," Thomas said. "Not being able to finish what I started four years ago running for Mason City, it's really emotional and disappointing."

Lately, coaches and players have not been allowed to have in-person contact, but some have been sending out workouts for their athletes to do on their own, to stay in shape for the spring season they hoped would eventually come.

For the seniors, the past month has been a tough one. In early March, the class left for spring break, with no idea that they would not be returning.