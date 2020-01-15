Double-trouble: Algona teams ranked in top five in latest boys poll

The newest Associated Press boys basketball rankings were released on Monday night, and there were some changes at the top. In class 1A, Montezuma took over the top spot, while West Sioux did the same in Class 2A. For local teams, things didn't change a whole lot.
Both Algona teams are still ranked in the top five in their respective classes, though Bishop Garrigan dropped three spots. In Class 1A, three area schools made the cut.
As usual, these rankings are how things stand right now, but things change quickly in high school basketball. As conference play hits its peak, some big dominoes are going to fall.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (7-0)
2. Waterloo West (7-1)
3. Iowa City West (6-1)
4. Cedar Falls (6-1)
5. Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
6. Dubuque Hempstead
7. Sioux City East ( 7-1)
8. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)
9. North Scott (9-1)
10. Dubuque (5-1)
Class 3A
1. Carroll (6-0)
2. Mount Vernon (8-0)
3. Algona (8-0): With Wyatt Wegener and Collin Bleich leading the team in scoring, the Bulldogs have become a team to watch in the state of Iowa. With a big test game against Clear Lake on Tuesday night, Algona's path to the postseason will start to become clearer pretty soon.
4. Winterset (6-1_
5. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1)
6. Davenport Assumption (7-2)
7. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-1)
8. Norwalk (5-2)
You have free articles remaining.
9. Harlan (7-1)
10. Marion (7-1)
Class 2A
1. West Sioux (11-0)
2. Camanche (7-0)
3. Treynor (9-1)
4. North Linn (8-0)
5. Dyersville Beckman (8-1)
6. Dike- New Hartford (9-0)
7. Iowa City Regina (7-1)
8. Boyden-Hull (8-1)
9. Van Meter (7-0)
10. Mount Ayr (7-1)
Class 1A
1. Montezuma (7-0)
2. Remsen St. Mary's (9-1)
3. Easton Valley (9-0)
4. Bishop Garrigan (10-1): When Angelo Winkel is on the floor, your team has a pretty good chance. So far this season, the Golden Bears' 6-foot- 9 inch junior is leading the team in points, points per game, rebounds, and blocks. John Joyce and Cade Winkel are a great supporting cast for Angelo, and with a pretty friendly schedule coming up the Golden Bears are in a great position for a return trip to the state tournament.
5. WACO (10-0)
6. West Fork (10-1): As I wrote about last week, the most surprising thing about this team is its inexperience. Aside from Kayden Ames, Brayden Vold, and Ian Latham, every player on the Warhawks roster is new to varsity this season. I am interested to see how this team fares over the next couple of weeks, especially with big games against St. Ansgar and Osage looming on the schedule.
7. Lake Mills (9-1): Dashawn Linnen and Chett Helming have paced this team with 19.9 and 18.2 points per game, respectively. Helming is also the team's leading rebounder, with 61 on the season.
The Bulldogs surely wants to stockpile some wins against West Hancock and Belmond-Klemme, as Bishop Garrigan and the always-tough Osage await them next week. It's prove-it time.
8. Siouxland Christian (10-0)
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)
10. South O'Brien (8-2)