Dodd brings Clear Lake the gift of depth

“It made our bench really deep," Smith said. "It just adds another threat, someone coming off that bench. She knows how to play, and knows how to get points. She’s an unselfish player.”

That depth seems to be the key to Clear Lake's success so far this season. Aside from Faber, the Lions have several players capable of grabbing rebounds and playing defense.

Vanderploeg, a senior, leads the team in rebounds with 41, while Faber and junior Chelsey Holck are tied for second with 28. On offense, Faber leads the team with an average of 18.4 points per game, with Dodd and Holck second and third with averages of 10.1, and nine.

In addition to having a surplus of talented players to put in the lineup, the Lions' fast-paced, turnovers-focused defense leads to plenty of scoring on offense.

"We like to get play really fast, get up and guard them tight on full-court," Dodd said. "When we can get up, press them on full-court, and get us steals and layups, that gets a lot of points for us. When we knock down threes, we run the score up pretty quick."

So far, the Lions have done just that. Through six games, Clear Lake has averaged 70 points per game, and is ranked No. 2 in 3A.