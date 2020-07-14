District semifinals: Newman Catholic has healthy respect for Central Springs

"This year we just don’t have that (senior leadership), but I think as of right now we’ve done a good job," Burt said. "We’re learning and progressing, and if we just keep level headed, play Newman baseball and do the fundamentals right, we can continue to move on."

Several of the Knights’ new starters have put up good numbers, with sophomore Eli Brinkley, Jack Maznio, and Nash Holmgaard all hitting over .300. On the mound, Newman has relied on a quartet of starting pitchers to guide them, in seniors Jacob Nelson and Sam Kratz, sophomore Matthew Henrich, and freshman Doug Taylor.

Few other teams in Iowa sport that kind of pitching depth, and in the postseason, it should serve the Knights especially well. Nelson got the start on Saturday against North Iowa and allowed one run on five hits over six innings of work. He had eight strikeouts.

Since Nelson just pitched, one of the Knights’ other three main starters will get the ball on Tuesday. Taylor and Kratz have ERAs of 0.75 and 0.00, respectively, while Henrich has a mark of 2.71. The staff ranks 14th in the state with 146 strikeouts.