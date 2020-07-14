District semifinals: Newman Catholic has healthy respect for Central Springs

In the baseball postseason, it's all about survival.
Following the Newman Catholic baseball team's 11-1 victory over North Iowa on Saturday night, coach Alex Bohl smiled with relief that his long day was finally over.
The Newman Catholic ballplayers worked tirelessly to prepare the sloppy field for play following the severe thunderstorms that rolled through and soaked the area earlier in the day.
After the Knights had applied a Sahara-esque amount of sand and QuickDry to the field, Central Springs and Lake Mills finally played in the Class 1A District 3 opener, a game which the Panthers won, 4-2.
In the second game, the Knights earned a 10-run win over the Bison, a game that ended on an RBI double by senior Sam Kratz, which gave the Knights the mercy-rule victory.
"We did enough to get the job done, and in the postseason that is all you can ask." Bohl said. "You just have to survive and advance.”
The pair of victories set up a Tuesday night second-round match-up between the Panthers and the Knights at Newman Catholic.
Both head coaches speak highly of the opposing squad. Central Springs came into Saturday night’s game against the Top of Iowa West champions Bulldogs with a 6-9 overall record, and after watching the underdog Panthers take down Lake Mills, the Knights won’t be overlooking them.
“It’s a team that comes ready to compete,” Bohl said. “Coach (Lee) Gealow does a good job with them. They showed their grit tonight, and we can only expect that same thing. We need to make sure we’re ready because they’re going to give us their best shot.”
Against the Bulldogs, Central Springs managed six base hits, and got a pair of solid pitching performances from junior Josh Stepleton and sophomore Drew Kelley went four innings. Stepleton allowed just one run on two hits, while striking out four in four innings of work, while Kelley pitched three three innings and allowed one earned run.
While the victory was a bit of an upset, Gealow said that his sophomore-dominated squad is not content with just one win in the playoffs.
“The goal is always to continue to advance,” Gealow said. “We’re not satisfied. That is a really easy thing to assume, especially considering our youth. Given the mentality that we have in our group, I know they are not satisfied. That is a game we know we should’ve won, so onto the next one."
For Newman, the team is eager as it starts its pursuit of a fourth consecutive Class 1A state title. With seven new starters, the Knights don’t have the senior leadership of the 2019 squad, but the young players have performed at a very high level. As a team, the Knights are hitting .335 with a .480 on-base percentage. Freshman Max Burt currently leads the state with 39 RBI.
"This year we just don’t have that (senior leadership), but I think as of right now we’ve done a good job," Burt said. "We’re learning and progressing, and if we just keep level headed, play Newman baseball and do the fundamentals right, we can continue to move on."
Several of the Knights’ new starters have put up good numbers, with sophomore Eli Brinkley, Jack Maznio, and Nash Holmgaard all hitting over .300. On the mound, Newman has relied on a quartet of starting pitchers to guide them, in seniors Jacob Nelson and Sam Kratz, sophomore Matthew Henrich, and freshman Doug Taylor.
Few other teams in Iowa sport that kind of pitching depth, and in the postseason, it should serve the Knights especially well. Nelson got the start on Saturday against North Iowa and allowed one run on five hits over six innings of work. He had eight strikeouts.
Since Nelson just pitched, one of the Knights’ other three main starters will get the ball on Tuesday. Taylor and Kratz have ERAs of 0.75 and 0.00, respectively, while Henrich has a mark of 2.71. The staff ranks 14th in the state with 146 strikeouts.
With the Knights also sporting several solid options out of the bullpen, the Panthers will need to score early, like they did against Lake Mills. Central Springs scored each of its four runs in the second inning of Saturday's game, and then were shut down over the final six innings by Bulldogs' ace Casey Hanson, who allowed just two hits and struck out 10.
“We’re going to have to play solid, fundamental baseball,” Gealow said. “It comes down to fundamentals, and then there is going to be execution at the dish. We have to put the ball in play and barrel up. That is going to take an aggressive mindset.”
Bohl's young team knows that it cannot look past the Panthers, no matter how favored the Knights may be. After winning the Top of Iowa East, the team is eager to get back to Des Moines and add yet more hardware to the school's already packed trophy case.
"There is obviously some excitement," Bohl said. "They get the chance to compete, and it's kind of what you live for. The opportunity to compete in the postseason, and for a chance to go to state, and compete for another state title."
The Knights and Panthers will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Newman Catholic.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
