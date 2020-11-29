Despite challenges, Newman Catholic wrestling prepares for season

This wrestling season promises to be challenging for the Newman Catholic program.

First-year head coach Leland Foster says wearing masks while wrestling, dealing with low numbers due to COVID-19 and a coaching turnover may prove to be tough this season.

But he’s not quitting on his team.

“I’m not going to give up,” Foster said. “I don’t care what our numbers are. I don’t care about things like that. We will continue to try and strive and reach our goals.”

Last year, the team finished under .500 in dual meets and didn’t have a state qualifier for the first time in 15 years. Foster says every streak is meant to be broken, even if people involved didn’t intend for it to end. His team is ready to get better and learn from a season ago.

He’s hoping the community will be patient as he tries to get the program back to its winning ways.

“The outlook this year,” Foster said. “Several or many of the kids are trying to get into the district tournament. We didn’t have one district qualifier last year.”