Defense the key to Rockford boys basketball success

“I just like how we can keep control of the game,” Jones said. “We’re keeping the ball for 75 percent of the whole clock, so it’s going to be hard for teams to beat us if they don’t have the ball.”

While that’s been successful when the Warriors’ defense has been successful, it’s shown up on the scoreboard. The Warriors have scored 33 points and 36 points in their last two victories.

“The lower scoring part of it is we’re not shooting up to our potential,” Engels said. “We’ve got better shooters than what we’re showing. Until we can consistently shoot and make baskets, we’re going to do what it takes to stay in the games.”

The Warriors are doing what they can while trying to figure out their identity for this year. Gone is last year’s leading scorer Matt Schubert, who averaged close to 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.

That production needs to be replaced this year, but Engels says it’s not going to come from just one player. Engels mentioned senior Zach Ott taking more of an inside presence, senior Will Bushbaum scoring more and junior Kolton Lyman grabbing more rebounds.

“It’s just kind of a team thing,” Engels said. “We’ve all got to chip in and do a little bit more.”