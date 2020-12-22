Defense the key to Rockford boys basketball success

After starting the season with a 1-3 record, the Rockford boys basketball team has strung together three straight wins, including a 36-27 Top of Iowa East victory over St. Ansgar on Monday night in Rockford.
What’s been the difference in those three games? According to head coach Bob Engels, it’s stopping the other team from scoring.
“For us, defense is the key. We’ve got to play defense,” Engels said. “We’re actually using our offense as part of our defense. The kids have bought into it. We just press and we don’t get a ton of steals, it just makes them work and takes them out of what they want to do.”
In Rockford’s three losses this season, the average points the Warriors have given up is just over 71 points. In the squad’s four wins, opponents have been held to an average of 35 points.
That’s a big difference.
“We stopped playing defense for a few games and teams were putting a lot of points on us,” senior guard Justice Jones said. “We got back to it and started playing. Every day in practice we were working on it, and we’ve gotten a lot better.”
On offense, the Warriors like to stay patient and move the ball around until someone gets an open look. Sometimes, the ball can stay in the hands of Rockford players for two minutes or more during an offensive possession.
“I just like how we can keep control of the game,” Jones said. “We’re keeping the ball for 75 percent of the whole clock, so it’s going to be hard for teams to beat us if they don’t have the ball.”
While that’s been successful when the Warriors’ defense has been successful, it’s shown up on the scoreboard. The Warriors have scored 33 points and 36 points in their last two victories.
“The lower scoring part of it is we’re not shooting up to our potential,” Engels said. “We’ve got better shooters than what we’re showing. Until we can consistently shoot and make baskets, we’re going to do what it takes to stay in the games.”
The Warriors are doing what they can while trying to figure out their identity for this year. Gone is last year’s leading scorer Matt Schubert, who averaged close to 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.
That production needs to be replaced this year, but Engels says it’s not going to come from just one player. Engels mentioned senior Zach Ott taking more of an inside presence, senior Will Bushbaum scoring more and junior Kolton Lyman grabbing more rebounds.
“It’s just kind of a team thing,” Engels said. “We’ve all got to chip in and do a little bit more.”
For now, Jones has been the team’s leading scorer. He’s averaging 12.7 points per game while running the show at the point guard position. Bushbaum is averaging 10 points per game and Lyman has stepped up and shouldered the rebounding load, averaging 10.9 boards per game.
Engels knows the Top of Iowa East is a tough conference to play in. West Fork, Osage, Nashua-Plainfield and Newman Catholic are four teams that are tough outs on any given night.
For his guys, consistently improving is the key.
“It’s a tough conference, but I just want us to play up to our capability,” Engels said. “We need to score 50 points a game. You’re not going to hold teams to 20 or 30 points every game, that’s just not going to happen.”
The Warriors will get a chance at knocking off a Top of Iowa East opponent when they play the Green Devils at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Osage.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.