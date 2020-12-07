Defense shines in Hawkeyes' come-from-behind win

From 0-2 to 5-2, from down 14-0 to winning 35-21, this Iowa team seems to be having a good time as they move from one challenge to the next.

"The guys were having fun. These guys, they enjoy each other. The team has a good vibe and they're having fun right now,'' Ferentz said.

4. The not so bad

On a day when things could have ended very differently for Iowa, it turned to be a pretty average game for the Hawkeyes in Saturday's 35-21 win as they earned their seventh straight victory over Illinois and their fifth consecutive win this season.

In the win streak over the Fighting Illini, a run which dates to a 2008 loss to the Illini, Iowa has averaged 35.5 points per game against Illinois. The Hawkeye defense has limited the Illini to 11.6 points during that span.

This season while rolling to five straight Big Ten victories following an 0-2 start to the year, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents 186-76.

5. The ugly

Starting with the opening minutes of play, the first quarter was about as ugly as it gets for Iowa.

Starting with blocking issues on the return of the opening kickoff that resulted in Ihmir Smith-Marsette getting dropped at the 15-yard line to Petras being sacked for a seven-yard loss on second down and Iowa needing to burn a timeout seconds later when it struggled to get a play in, it wasn't the type of beginning the Hawkeyes had scripted.

