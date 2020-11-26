Deep Newman Catholic boys' basketball team ready to make a run

Across the state of Iowa, Newman Catholic is known for its prowess in the summer-time. The baseball program has won three out of the past four state championships.
While the Knights do have strong teams in other seasons, the school’s reputation outside of the community is largely based off how good the school’s baseball team is.
Newman Catholic boys’ basketball head coach Jerry Gatton thinks he has the athletes this winter to change that narrative.
“When I took this over four years ago, the one thing that I really stressed to all the boys was I’m about every sport,” Gatton said. “I see no reason that Newman cannot be in the state tournament in multiple sports and be that kind of team.”
The Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team was a bit inexperienced last year, and finished with a 10-12 overall and 9-7 conference record. This year’s team has the potential to do some damage in the Top of Iowa East and make a further run in the regional playoffs, according to Gatton.
“A lot of great potential,” Gatton said. “Potential can be that word that can hurt you. But I think some of my gentlemen already have high expectations, which is good, and I do have high expectations.”
The Knights bring back a solid trio of sophomores in Max Burt, Noah Hamilton and Doug Taylor. Taylor averaged 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while Burt and Hamilton both averaged over 8 points a game in their freshman campaigns.
Junior transfer James Jennings and junior Elijah Brinkley are both expected to make strong impacts this year. Gatton also listed four other players that will get playing time.
The depth of Newman Catholic’s team is something that’s exciting to Gatton.
“I think I have a team that, up and down, I’m excited about,” Gatton said. “We’ll probably dress 12 guys and I’m not afraid to play any one of those 12 guys. That’s the nice thing. I feel real comfortable with those guys.”
With the high school sports landscape that is constantly changing due to COVID-19, every game isn't guaranteed this season. Teams could miss games because of exposure or a team member contracting the virus.
On top of that, the state’s new requirements state that athletes can only allow two family members per athlete to come to each game, while masks are required for indoor activities.
The new rules are in full force within the Newman Catholic program as well.
“I’ve tried to separate the varsity team from the J/JV,” Gatton said. “The less guys you have around each other, the less chances that people can get it. We’ve tried to limit that. I told the guys that we have to control what we can control.”
Whatever the program can do to make sure the season still plays out, Gatton says it will do.
“I think we’re all in the same boat,” Gatton said. “We’re just praying to God that we’re going to have a season. Now we have to hope we can go week to week. Can we get a game in next week? Can we get a game in the following week?”
If the season gets to be played out fully, one thing is for certain according to Gatton: You can expect Newman Catholic to make some noise.
The Knights travel to play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Osage.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
