Deep Newman Catholic boys' basketball team ready to make a run

Across the state of Iowa, Newman Catholic is known for its prowess in the summer-time. The baseball program has won three out of the past four state championships.

While the Knights do have strong teams in other seasons, the school’s reputation outside of the community is largely based off how good the school’s baseball team is.

Newman Catholic boys’ basketball head coach Jerry Gatton thinks he has the athletes this winter to change that narrative.

“When I took this over four years ago, the one thing that I really stressed to all the boys was I’m about every sport,” Gatton said. “I see no reason that Newman cannot be in the state tournament in multiple sports and be that kind of team.”

The Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team was a bit inexperienced last year, and finished with a 10-12 overall and 9-7 conference record. This year’s team has the potential to do some damage in the Top of Iowa East and make a further run in the regional playoffs, according to Gatton.

“A lot of great potential,” Gatton said. “Potential can be that word that can hurt you. But I think some of my gentlemen already have high expectations, which is good, and I do have high expectations.”