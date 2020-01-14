Deep Clear Lake offense leads Lions to win over Algona

In high school basketball, depth can be the difference between the playoffs, and a losing season. So far this year, depth has been a key factor in the No. 5 Clear Lake girls' dominant play.

On Tuesday night in Clear Lake, the Lions got a solid win over Algona, 56-35, and did so with a much different game plan than usual. Most of the time, the Lions play a full-court press-style defense, which leads to lots of turnovers and steals, resulting in plenty of points.

But against the Bulldogs, head coach Bart Smith changed things up.

"We have a lot of respect for Algona and their guards," Smith said. "We just didn’t think that that would be good for us to do that to them, let them get open 3s and get by us."

With four players on Algona shooting higher than 35 percent from 3-point territory, Smith's main goal was to keep those players from getting open shots from deep.

"They’re very good out on the perimeter," Smith said. "We didn’t want them to get any catches, we didn’t want them to get any clean looks from the perimeter. Our girls did a really good job of talking, matching up and finding them."

