Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills boys basketball have sights set on state championship

“Caleb and Dashawn have always been tough inside,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. “They play together very well and they look for each other.”

The Bulldogs are undefeated through the first seven games of the season. Although the squad has plenty of talent, one thing that’s a benefit for a small school is size. Lake Mills has five players on the roster that stand 6-foot-3 or taller.

Most of them see time on the court, too.

“This is the most height we’ve ever had at Lake Mills in the years that I have coached,” Menke said. “It definitely helps on both end of the courts.”

In Friday night’s Top of Iowa West win over GHV, Linnen wasn’t at his best. Although he still ended up with 12 points, Bacon stepped up to take over as the leading scorer. The Bulldogs had plenty of other players make key contributions.

Junior Wyatt Helming was one of those contributors. His seven points in the third quarter alone were big for the team.

“I love the balance that we are able to have,” Menke said. “Dashawn has been our leading scorer, but we have many other guys out there that have to be accounted for. We have more of an inside attack than we’ve had in previous year.