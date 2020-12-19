Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills boys basketball have sights set on state championship

The Lake Mills boys basketball team had a taste of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last year, but exited early in a first-round loss to eventual state champion Wapsie Valley.
Now the Class 1A No. 3 Bulldogs want the whole thing.
“The ultimate team goal is to get back to the state tournament again, and this time get a state championship,” senior Dashawn Linnen said.
A state title is always an ambitious goal, but the Bulldogs might have the pieces to do it. Although the squad lost three senior starters from a year ago, it brings back plenty of talent and size.
Linnen was the leading scorer as a junior, averaging 19.3 points per game on nearly 60 percent shooting. Over the offseason, he spent much of his time in the gym. He’s played AAU basketball in southeast Minnesota for the past few years and says he's leaned on that experience in close games.
He’s off to a hot start already, averaging over 20 points per game this winter and shooting close to 50 percent from behind the arc.
“I think I’m just getting more opportunities to shoot,” Linnen said. "Layups, euro steps, anything around the basket I’ve always had a good touch inside for that kind of stuff."
Senior Caleb Bacon is also a leader for this team. The Iowa State football commit has plenty of skill on the basketball court, too, and was the leading scorer with 17 points in the Bulldogs' 46-42 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night.
“Caleb and Dashawn have always been tough inside,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. “They play together very well and they look for each other.”
Support Local Journalism
The Bulldogs are undefeated through the first seven games of the season. Although the squad has plenty of talent, one thing that’s a benefit for a small school is size. Lake Mills has five players on the roster that stand 6-foot-3 or taller.
Most of them see time on the court, too.
“This is the most height we’ve ever had at Lake Mills in the years that I have coached,” Menke said. “It definitely helps on both end of the courts.”
In Friday night’s Top of Iowa West win over GHV, Linnen wasn’t at his best. Although he still ended up with 12 points, Bacon stepped up to take over as the leading scorer. The Bulldogs had plenty of other players make key contributions.
Junior Wyatt Helming was one of those contributors. His seven points in the third quarter alone were big for the team.
“I love the balance that we are able to have,” Menke said. “Dashawn has been our leading scorer, but we have many other guys out there that have to be accounted for. We have more of an inside attack than we’ve had in previous year.
“As we get some things cleaned up on both ends of the court, we’re hoping that a game like this can propel our guys to bigger and better things as the year goes on.”
Between balance, size and talent, this season’s Lake Mills team has the potential to make a deep postseason run.
Voters in the Associated Press seem to think so, too, as the Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A poll.
"It’s a nice thing for the kids," Menke said. "We don’t really talk about it a lot, but it’s good recognition for the program. Our kids deserve it. They’ve worked hard and put in time. Although it’s not something we make a huge deal about and talk about, I think it’s great for our kids to have some of that state-wide recognition."
The Bulldogs play at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at North Union.
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 4
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 1
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 2
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 3
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 5
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 6
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 7
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 8
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 9
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 10
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 11
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 12
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 13
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 14
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 15
B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 16
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!