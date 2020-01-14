Danielson hits big 3, Clear Lake basketball upsets No. 3 Algona

Sometimes in basketball, it isn’t the biggest guy on the court that gets to be the hero.
On Tuesday night in Clear Lake, the Lions pulled off a big upset, beating No. 3-ranked Algona, 53-51, in front of a packed and rowdy crowd. At the end of the tense fourth quarter, the game went back and forth, with both teams taking a lead only to see it wiped away.
With only six seconds to go, 5-foot-9 inch senior Nick Danielson, who had scored only three points all year, came up big. As the seconds ticked down, Danielson received the pass and unleashed a shot, immediately in front of the Lions’ student section.
The crowd went silent as the ball arced toward the basket, and erupted as it swished through the net. A timeout was called, and Danielson’s teammates swarmed him as the student section continued to cheer.
On the next play, senior Kody Kearns snagged a turnover on the Algona inbound pass, and drew a foul to seal the game.
“It was well-deserved,” head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “He puts in a lot of work, he’s one of our captains, and it’s paying off. He works hard. He’s got a lot of faith, and good things happen to good people.”
Early on in the ballgame, the tilt seemed to be going in Algona’s favor. At halftime, the Bulldogs held a 31-20 lead. In the second half, everything changed. The Lions outscored Algona after the break, 33-20. Sophomore Carson Toebe knocked down several key baskets en-route to a team-high 22 points, senior Kody Kearns showed off his skills with an impressive dunk and a key turnover, and the Lions got their biggest win of the season.
“They knew they weren’t playing hard, knew they weren’t getting it as hard as they could,” Ainley said. “They started getting after it a little more that second half … I was very happy with our fight.”
With the win, Clear Lake improved to 8-2 on the season and took the lead in the North Central Conference, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-1. The Lions will play again on Thursday at Waverly-Shell Rock, and Algona will play at Spencer.