Danielson hits big 3, Clear Lake basketball upsets No. 3 Algona

“It was well-deserved,” head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “He puts in a lot of work, he’s one of our captains, and it’s paying off. He works hard. He’s got a lot of faith, and good things happen to good people.”

Early on in the ballgame, the tilt seemed to be going in Algona’s favor. At halftime, the Bulldogs held a 31-20 lead. In the second half, everything changed. The Lions outscored Algona after the break, 33-20. Sophomore Carson Toebe knocked down several key baskets en-route to a team-high 22 points, senior Kody Kearns showed off his skills with an impressive dunk and a key turnover, and the Lions got their biggest win of the season.

“They knew they weren’t playing hard, knew they weren’t getting it as hard as they could,” Ainley said. “They started getting after it a little more that second half … I was very happy with our fight.”

With the win, Clear Lake improved to 8-2 on the season and took the lead in the North Central Conference, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-1. The Lions will play again on Thursday at Waverly-Shell Rock, and Algona will play at Spencer.

