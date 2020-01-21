Dalbeck hits buzzer-beater for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura victory

With just 4 seconds left in the game and his team behind by a point, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura coach Jake Young knew that if the Cardinals got the ball into the hands of Landon Dalbeck, they would have a chance to win.

That confidence paid off as the senior forward took three steps over the center court line and launched the ball as the buzzer was sounding to hit the game-winning shot in the Cardinals' 52-50 win over West Hancock on Tuesday night in Garner.

"Landon is one of this team's leaders and he's the guy we want to have the ball at the end of the game, no matter if he's shooting or finding somebody else," Young said. "I had a pretty good look at it and knew it had a chance."

Before his heroics, Dalbeck helped the Cardinals (6-7) get into a position to win the game by scoring five points in an 11-0 run after GHV had fallen behind 46-34 with 2:59 left in the game.

It was GHV's defense that set the tone for the dramatic win as the Cardinals forced a 10-second violation with 1:43 left to play to regain possession of the ball. A few seconds later, junior Brody Boehnke hit a 3-pointer to complete the 11-0 run and get the Cardinals to within 46-45.