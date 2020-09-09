Cyclones will have their hands full with Louisiana QB Levi Lewis

AMES — Louisiana isn’t a typical first-game-of-the-season easy win that most Power-5 teams schedule as an easy first game. The Ragin’ Cajuns are for real and are led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Last season as a junior, Lewis completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also wasn’t the turnover machine some young quarterbacks are, throwing just four interceptions all season.
He led Louisiana to an 11-3 record last season, including a bowl win against Miami, Ohio.
On Monday during the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Lewis will be one of the best quarterbacks Iowa State plays all season.
Along with his prolific passing ability, Lewis is able to keep defenses honest using his feet. Not accounting for sacks, he gained 354 yards on the ground last season and had three rushing touchdowns.
Two-headed attack
As if Lewis wasn’t enough for a defense to deal with, Louisiana also boasts two highly productive running backs.
Elijah Mitchell is a two-time Second-Team All Sun Belt running back. He rushed for 1147 yards and 16 touchdowns on 198 carries last season.
While Mitchell is obviously a productive running back, one of his better attributes is the fact that he almost never gets stopped behind the line of scrimmage. He only lost 10 yards all season in 2019. For comparison, Iowa State’s Breece Hall lost 59 yards last season.
The second piece to the Ragin’ Cajun’s running back puzzle is Trey Ragas. Ragas had 116 rushing attempts last season for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns. Like Mitchell, Ragas almost never gets tackled behind the line, losing just 16 yards last season.
Proven credentials
Louisiana Coach Billy Napier is in his third season as the Ragin’ Cajun’s coach and in his first two years, he’s already led Louisiana to two Sun Belt Conference Championships and two bowl games.
On paper, his third year shouldn’t be much different with the proven talent and players he has returning.
Napier has been an assistant coach at a number of high-level college football programs. He started as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2003 and 2004 before he took the South Carolina State quarterbacks coach position in 2005. From 2006-2010, he was back at Clemson, where he was the offensive coordinator at Clemson his final two years there. After a brief stint as Colorado State’s quarterback coach, Napier was Alabama’s receiver coach from 2013-17.
The season before he got hired at Louisiana, he was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator.
Ragin Cajun origin
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette was founded in 1901 and was originally Southwester Louisiana Industrial Institute. SLII’s nickname was the Bulldog’s. Which is exceedingly boring — currently 15 Division I schools have the Bulldog as a mascot.
In 1963, then-football coach Ross Faulkinberry changed the nickname of the football team from Bulldogs to Raging Cajuns. The nickname became official in 1974. In 1984, it was shortened to Ragin’ Cajuns.
