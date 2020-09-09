Cyclones will have their hands full with Louisiana QB Levi Lewis

While Mitchell is obviously a productive running back, one of his better attributes is the fact that he almost never gets stopped behind the line of scrimmage. He only lost 10 yards all season in 2019. For comparison, Iowa State’s Breece Hall lost 59 yards last season.

The second piece to the Ragin’ Cajun’s running back puzzle is Trey Ragas. Ragas had 116 rushing attempts last season for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns. Like Mitchell, Ragas almost never gets tackled behind the line, losing just 16 yards last season.

Proven credentials

Louisiana Coach Billy Napier is in his third season as the Ragin’ Cajun’s coach and in his first two years, he’s already led Louisiana to two Sun Belt Conference Championships and two bowl games.

On paper, his third year shouldn’t be much different with the proven talent and players he has returning.