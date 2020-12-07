Cyclones not content with first-place finish in Big 12

AMES — Iowa State’s celebration in the locker room after Saturday’s 42-6 thrashing of West Virginia was more subdued than someone might guess of a team that finished first place in conference for the first time since 1912.

The No. 9 Cyclones understand that the season’s not over yet and potentially their toughest test against an improving Oklahoma team awaits them in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game.

“I’ll be honest with you, obviously this team is very proud of what it’s been able to do,” coach Matt Campbell said. “There was a lot of celebration toward the seniors. But there was also a sense of understanding that there’s more football left to be played. In all honesty, if we want to continue to move forward, we have to learn from tonight and continue to get ourselves back into our habits of continuing to move forward.

“It was a little bit subdued in that way and maybe that’s me and maybe that’s the senior class that still feels like there’s stuff left out there to prove.”

Improving week after week is something Iowa State has been able to do throughout this season.

Iowa State’s defense allowed 31.7 points in its first three games. In the last seven, the defense has allowed just 16.9 points.