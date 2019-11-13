Two-time All-Big 12 defensive lineman and team captain Ray Lima is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
In its third year, the annual award is presented to the college football player who demonstrates a record of leadership, exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
Three finalists will be named for the award in December and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in February.
According to an Iowa State release, the award is named after Jason Witten and is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.
Witten is one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Witten’s leadership abilities helped him earn the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the Humanitarian of the Year Award by Pro Football Weekly.
It marks the second-straight year a Cyclone was named a semifinalist for the Witten Award. Former All-American and current Chicago Bear running back David Montgomery made the list a year ago.
A native of Los Angeles, Lima excels on the field, in the classroom and making a difference in the community.
Lima has served over 90 hours of community service in his two years as a Cyclone, the highest total of any member of the football team.
The child of a pastor in Los Angeles has always been eager to lend a helping hand and he understands the impact he has on others.
Some of Lima's volunteer activities include: school read-a-thons, visits to the hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Special Olympics, nursing home visits, Boys and Girls Club, Dance Marathon, Soles4Souls Shoe Drive and Stay-a-Breast Fundraiser.
The two-time team co-captain also led a group of Cyclones to Marshalltown in the summer of 2018 to help clean up after a tornado caused severe damage to the town.
In the classroom, Lima recently earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa State and was a First-Team Academic All-Big 12 selection in 2018.
On the field, Lima is one of the best defensive lineman in the nation as one of the key cogs in Iowa State's resurgence on defense the past three seasons. The Cyclone defense has ranked as one of the best units in the Big 12, and Lima has been a lynchpin in their success.
Lima has started 30 games in his career, racking up 78 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.
