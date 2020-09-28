Cyclones' Hall progresses in win over TCU

“I felt like after that, we got really comfortable,” Hall said. “That run gave us a spark and our defense helped us out as well with them getting stops and being consistent.”

Anytime a running back has a big game, the offensive line often has a lot to do with it.

Iowa State was without Trevor Downing but freshman Darrell Simmons, who Campbell and staff have raved about, filled in very well.

“I have a lot of confidence in all of our offensive linemen,” Hall said “It sucks that Trevor couldn’t play but we had that next-man-up mentality. Today Darrell Simmons stepped in and he played a really good game.”

The offensive line wasn’t just opening up holes for Hall to score three touchdowns. It also opened up a hole for Kene Nwangwu to score his second touchdown in as many weeks. The one on Saturday was a 49-yard touchdown run.

“Kene’s a speedster so I saw him come out of the hole, he beat the corner to the edge and he was gone,” Hall said. “Once he gets through the defensive line, he can be gone at any time.”

Iowa State hosts No. 18 Oklahoma next week, who just lost to Kansas State on Saturday. And the Cyclones may have found their offensive formula just in time to host the always-dangerous Sooners.