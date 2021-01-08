Cyclone's Dixon, Hall honored as All-Americans

It’s unanimous.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall made it a clean sweep of first-team all-American honors for their work during the 2020 college football season, named Thursday night to the Walter Camp all-American team.

The Hawkeyes’ junior, selected as the Big Ten defensive player of the year, and the Cyclones’ sophomore, the Big 12 offensive player of the year, were both named as first-team choices for the fifth time on the five all-American teams used to determine consensus all-American recognition.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar were recognized as second-team picks.

Nixon is the ninth Iowa player to earn unanimous all-American honors and the first since linebacker Josey Jewell in 2017, while Hall is the first Iowa State player ever to earn first-team recognition all five organizations.

In addition to being named to the 131st Walter Camp team – the nation’s oldest all-American team – Nixon and Hall were selected for first-team honors by the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News following dominant seasons.