Cyclones' Campbell takes 'we need to get better' to new heights

AMES — Football coaches love a good cliché.

They hear something and they run with it until they retire.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is a fan of, “We need to get better day in and day out and week in and week out.”

The difference between the times Campbell has said it in the past and when he said it on Monday during the Big 12 teleconference was the fact he provided context to it.

The Cyclones have a bye week this week and like every other team, they had a shortened fall camp. Iowa State didn’t get as much practice time on the field before the season as it did in the past, so it needs to keep improving and make up time to maintain its position atop the Big 12. That means having no COVID-19 issues and pausing football activities.

“This is such a unique season that everything early on, it’s hard to evaluate any of it because the teams that are going to have success are the ones that grow as the season continues,” Campbell said. “When you talk about good teams or bad teams or where you’re at, I think you’re going to learn a lot more over the next couple of weeks because some teams are going to have the ability to continue to get better and some teams will not.”