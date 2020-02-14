Crooks' breakout has Bishop Garrigan on edge of postseason glory

When teams go up against Bishop Garrigan freshman Audi Crooks, they are oftentimes helpless to stop her.
At 6-foot-3, Crooks presents a big challenge down near the boards. On offense, she is a force near the basket, shooting nearly 71 percent from the field.
“When she gets it and misses, we’re kind of surprised she misses,” head coach Brandon Schwab said. “She’s had a lot of nights where she is 11 of 11 or 12 for 12 from the field.”
Crooks comes from a basketball family. Her mother, Michelle Cook (formerly Vitzthum) is on the all-time record board at Bishop Garrigan, and the team has anticipated Crooks’ arrival for awhile.
“We’ve known Audi is coming up for a long time,” Schwab said. “Obviously, since her seventh and eighth grade year, she took her game to another level by traveling around the state and country playing a lot of games. She’s gotten a ton better in the past two years.”
You have free articles remaining.
In her first varsity season, Crooks has compiled 494 points, seventh-best in the state. She has collected 246 rebounds, and 72 blocks, ninth and sixth most in the state, respectively. Though she is a freshman, Crooks is already attracting attention from big-time college programs. But with three full seasons left before she graduates high school, Crooks has plenty of time to decide on her future.
“UNI has been at our practice, Iowa State is going to be here tonight,” Schwab said before the game against West Hancock. “Iowa has sent a couple letters to her. Every Division I school in the state has contacted her. Being a freshman, it’s pretty fresh, and she’s got a lot of time before that has to be worried about.”
Last Friday, the Golden Bears pulled off a big win, beating conference rival West Hancock on the road, 55-54. In a packed gym, and tense environment with big postseason implications, Crooks came up big, scoring 35 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 13 free throws and 10 rebounds.
“She doesn’t play or act like a freshman,” Schwab said. “Off the floor, in our locker room, and on the floor, she doesn't let big games phase her. She really looks forward to it, it’s all she can talk about is can’t wait for another big environment, packed-crowd game. She loves it. It doesn’t phase her.”
After the victory over West Hancock, and Monday night’s 50-point win over North Iowa, Garrigan clinched a share of the Top of Iowa West conference title.
“It feels amazing,” Crooks said. “This team has worked so hard, and it’s just everything we could’ve ever wanted. We haven’t won a title like this in I believe 20 years, a conference championship. It feels great.”
Bishop Garrigan will play again in the regional quarterfinals on Feb. 18, against either Newman Catholic or Northwood-Kensett.