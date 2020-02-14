Crooks' breakout has Bishop Garrigan on edge of postseason glory

When teams go up against Bishop Garrigan freshman Audi Crooks, they are oftentimes helpless to stop her.

At 6-foot-3, Crooks presents a big challenge down near the boards. On offense, she is a force near the basket, shooting nearly 71 percent from the field.

“When she gets it and misses, we’re kind of surprised she misses,” head coach Brandon Schwab said. “She’s had a lot of nights where she is 11 of 11 or 12 for 12 from the field.”

Crooks comes from a basketball family. Her mother, Michelle Cook (formerly Vitzthum) is on the all-time record board at Bishop Garrigan, and the team has anticipated Crooks’ arrival for awhile.

“We’ve known Audi is coming up for a long time,” Schwab said. “Obviously, since her seventh and eighth grade year, she took her game to another level by traveling around the state and country playing a lot of games. She’s gotten a ton better in the past two years.”

