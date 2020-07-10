COVID-19 has changed Iowa college football landscape

Iowa and Iowa State will not play football against each other for the first time in 43 years and Northern Iowa won’t be picking up a check for $650,000 for opening its football season against the Hawkeyes.
Those are among the latest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, part of the fallout from the Big Ten’s announcement Thursday that “if’’ conference teams are able to participate in fall sports this year competition will be limited to facing only other Big Ten institutions.
“While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.
The decision means the Hawkeyes will not be hosting games against Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois in September.
Illinois’ home games to open the season that month against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green have also been scratched.
Other high-profile nonconference games including Ohio State at Oregon, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, Michigan at Washington, Miami (Fla.) at Michigan State and Cincinnati at Nebraska will also be canceled.
Details of revised schedules will be announced at a later date but in football, teams are expected to play 10 Big Ten opponents, five at home and five on the road.
Games will likely be spread over a 13-to-14 week timeframe to create scheduling options if one or more programs need to suspend play because of the coronavirus at some point in the season.
That kind of flexibility was at the core of what the Big Ten set out to accomplish following conversations over the past several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, directors of athletics, conference office staff and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
The Big Ten said in a statement announcing its decision that “by limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.’’
The decision will impact not only football, but men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball for all Big Ten programs.
In a statement posted on its athletics website, Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman acknowledged that fans, ticket holders, donors and others will likely have a number of questions about the decision.
“Many of those questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more,’’ the Illinois statement said.
“We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times.’’
Barta said Iowa “fully supports the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is the top priority.’’
While many details remain to be worked out, Barta hopes Thursday’s announcement begins to move things forward.
“The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation,’’ Barta said. “I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction.’’
What has been determined is that Iowa and Iowa State will not meet on the football field for the first time since a 43-year lapse in the series ended with a 12-10 win by the Hawkeyes in 1977.
It is also known that both Northern Iowa and Illinois State will not play in season-opening games where the two Missouri Valley Football Conference programs would have received guarantees that are financially important to their athletic departments.
UNI was scheduled to receive a $650,000 guarantee for playing the Hawkeyes in a Sept. 5 game at Kinnick Stadium, while Illinois State was reportedly going to be paid $450,000 for playing the Fighting Illini on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.
From disappointment to hope, emotions surrounding the situation were evident on social media shortly after the announcement was made.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said on his Twitter accounted he was disappointed in Big Ten’s decision.
“Don’t they realize the Cy-Hawk game is a lot more interesting than many Big Ten games?’’ Grassley wrote, adding that he was “especially disappointed’’ Iowa wouldn’t get the chance to play his alma mater, Northern Iowa.
Hawkeye defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon also expressed his feelings on Twitter.
“I just wanna play ball,’’ he wrote.
The Big Ten also announced Thursday that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to have those workouts.
The league also announced that Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer or during the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to have their scholarships or financial aid protected by their institution and will remain in good standing with their teams.
In addition to announcing that it is preparing to play fall sports on its campuses, the Big Ten indicated its leadership will continue to monitor the situation in upcoming weeks.
“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes,’’ the conference said in its statement.
In its statement, Illinois indicated it “will not hesitate to suspend, delay or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns.’’
