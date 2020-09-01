COVID-19 forces Iowa to pause workouts

While the Big Ten postponed its fall sports seasons on Aug. 11, those Hawkeye teams have still been allowed to train and several winter and spring sports teams resumed offseason workouts last week with the start of classes.

Those workouts came to a halt Monday and will be suspended until after Sept. 7.

Dr. Andrew Peterson, a clinical associate professor and sports medicine specialist who works at Iowa’s head team physician, said the decision to pause workouts for Iowa athletics teams involved more than what was going on within any given team.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,’’ Peterson said in a statement. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.’’

That process has been ongoing since late May for Iowa student-athletes, coaches and staff members as part of the athletics department’s return-to-campus protocol.

Overall since May, Iowa athletics now has a 6.87-percent positivity rate. It has reported 176 positive tests, 2,560 negative tests and one inconclusive test.