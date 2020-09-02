Core Four: St. Ansgar seniors eager to end program's state-less streak

“She’s our point guard in basketball, but kind of our point guard out here as a setter too,” Johnson said of Anderson. “She runs our offense, and she is really good at knowing what the strengths of the other three are, where to get them the ball and what sets they like, and she’s a really good defensive player too.”

Through their first two matches, the Saints look pretty good. On Aug. 27, the Saints beat Central Springs in three sets, and beat Decorah, 3-1, on Tuesday night. Hackbart currently leads the team with 13 kills, and Anderson has 42 assists.

“I think we’re going to have to learn to gel quicker with the season being a little different this year,” Anderson said. “We’re kind of just learning how to play together a little faster than we did last year. We took awhile to get going, and we need to get going right away. We’re off to a good start.”

This year looks very different than in the past, but the girls are doing all that they can to ensure the season is played to its conclusion.