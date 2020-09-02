Core Four: St. Ansgar seniors eager to end program's state-less streak

There is a fire burning under the St. Ansgar volleyball team this year.
With four standout seniors, and a program that has not made it to the state tournament since 1988, there is plenty of motivation for this year’s team to be the one that makes school history.
The four standouts – Gracie Urbatsch, Hali Anderson, Blayne Koster, and Brooklyn Hackbart – have played volleyball together since the fourth grade, and have been the heart and soul of the team for the past several seasons.
After the 2019 squad fell in four sets to North Butler in the Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals, head coach Tyler Johnson knew that with his top three scorers in Koster, Hackbart and Urbatsch all returning, along with Anderson, his standout setter, expectations would be high for the 2020 Saints.
“It was excitement going into this year, but I think there is a little bit of fire burning with the way things ended last year,” Johnson said. “On the last night, I think they knew we could’ve done better than we did. Hopefully, that keeps them going through this year to finish a little stronger.”
Should the Saints make it to the state tournament, it won’t be the first time this particular group has made Saints’ history. Last year, Anderson, Urbatsch, and Hackbart were all major contributors to the St. Ansgar girls basketball team that made it to the program's first state tournament since 2001. The Saints eventually lost to Newell-Fonda in the state hoops semifinal.
“The experience down at state was amazing,” Hackbart said. “Going down in a different sport with the same people would be awesome. We’ve all had that experience, and we all have the same motivation to get back there.”
The core four first came together as members of the AAU Northern Lights Junior Volleyball team and have grown to be close friends. From all the time they've spent together playing volleyball, basketball, softball, or even just watching movies together at home, team chemistry is not something they lack.
In 2020, COVID-19 has impacted the way they can interact with each other, and the hugs and team high-fives have gone out the window. But the tight bond is still there, and that bond helps lead to success on the court.
“It makes it easier to read for when someone maybe isn’t feeling their best during the game,” Koster said. “You know when to pick them up. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and how to get them back in the game mentally. “
Aside from their strength as a unit, the girls each bring a unique and valuable skill to the table. Koster led the team in kills last year, while Hackbart led all of Class 1A with 79 aces. On defense, Urbatsch had a team-high 65 blocks, and Anderson, in her first year as setter, had 511 assists.
“She’s our point guard in basketball, but kind of our point guard out here as a setter too,” Johnson said of Anderson. “She runs our offense, and she is really good at knowing what the strengths of the other three are, where to get them the ball and what sets they like, and she’s a really good defensive player too.”
Through their first two matches, the Saints look pretty good. On Aug. 27, the Saints beat Central Springs in three sets, and beat Decorah, 3-1, on Tuesday night. Hackbart currently leads the team with 13 kills, and Anderson has 42 assists.
“I think we’re going to have to learn to gel quicker with the season being a little different this year,” Anderson said. “We’re kind of just learning how to play together a little faster than we did last year. We took awhile to get going, and we need to get going right away. We’re off to a good start.”
This year looks very different than in the past, but the girls are doing all that they can to ensure the season is played to its conclusion.
“We do a lot of team bonding, but with COVID it is hard,” Urbatsch said. “We’re still getting together, wearing our masks, doing all the things to keep our team playing. We really want to have a good season, and to do that, we have to wear our masks and be smart about everything.”
The Saints will play their toughest opponent of the season on Thursday when they travel to Osage to take on a Green Devils team that made it to the state semifinals a year ago. Osage has kicked off its season with a pair of sweeps and is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3A.
“It’s always a competitive match,” Anderson said. “It’s exciting. We just have to go there and do what we do, and not let the Osage mentality get to our heads. They've always just been the top dogs, and we proved last year in basketball that we can be there too. We just have to do that in other sports, not just basketball."
The Saints and Green Devils will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Osage High School.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
