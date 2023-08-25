Tom Thoma meant a lot of things to a lot of people in North Iowa, especially Mason City.

He dedicated most of his life to working at the Globe Gazette, holding several different titles in his decades at the newspaper.

He spent countless hours volunteering at The Surf in Clear Lake.

After his stint at the Globe ended, he became a Mason City city councilman.

Tom Thoma wore a lot of different hats.

But to me, he was one of my favorite people on the planet -- a very, very good friend.

The first time I met Thoma was on a Friday night in September 1995.

That evening started in the football press box at Mason City High as I was covering the Mason City/Fort Dodge football game for The Messenger in Fort Dodge.

Bill Speltz was covering the game for the Globe Gazette. During the game he asked me if I was interested in a sportswriter job at the Globe because they had an opening.

After the game, I followed Speltz back to the Globe office to write my story and Speltz introduced me to Thoma, who was then Globe sports editor.

Thoma asked me if I wanted to come back to Mason City for an interview.

"Sure," I said. "When would you like me to come back?"

"How about Monday?" Thoma said.

So I drove back to the Globe on Monday for the interview. Thoma called me that night and offered me the job.

I accepted, and that's how a 28-year friendship began.

Fittingly, I was back in that same Mason City press box just hours after hearing the news of Thoma's passing.

I was there prepping to be a fill-in as the public address announcer for Friday's Mason City-Marshalltown football game.

The whole time Richard Lorence, the usual football PA guy, was giving me instructions, my mind kept drifting toward my friendship with Thoma.

It drifted to our trip together to Cooperstown, N.Y., in 2001 to see Kirby Puckett get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

I thought about our trip to Washington, D.C., in 2002 to cover Mason City's Jeff Horner and Charles City's Greg Brunner in the Jordan Brand All-American game.

Both trips, we stopped a few times on the way there and back to take in MLB games along the route.

For 17 years, I worked side by side with Thoma at the Globe.

I left the Globe in 2012 to become sports information director at North Iowa Area Community College, and our friendship continued.

Thoma was inducted into the NIACC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, and I know it meant a lot to him. He did so much for that school.

He was a big part of starting the school newspaper when he was a student there. When he was the Globe sports editor he always made sure the Trojans received excellent coverage.

After I was informed of his passing Thursday, I scrolled and scrolled and scrolled through what must have been more than a thousand text messages that we have exchanged just in the last six months.

We'd text about anything and everything from NIACC, Mason City High, the Minnesota Twins, my Iowa State Cyclones and his Drake Bulldogs.

He'd jokingly text me saying that he needed me to go get him a Frosty from Wendy's.

I'd text him, "remember the time (at the Globe) when Raymond Webb II Cole ..."

One area we kind of avoided for the 28 years that we were friends was the Vikings/Packers rivalry.

Tom bled Green and Gold, and my blood definitely is the color Purple.

We both respected our deep passions for our NFL teams so there was never any trash talk between us during Viking/Packer week.

However, the other 15 weeks of the NFL season, I'd get a text from him jokingly asking if I was wearing my Packer jersey on game day.

And every time, I'd tell him "You know better than that ..."

One of his last text exchanges I had with him, we were discussing the Twins playing the Mariners out in Seattle.

We both said we had never been to that ballpark, and he said that he "had that on his bucket list."

Thoma, I wish we could take one more cross-country road trip together and take in another ball game.

Thoma, you definitely will be missed, but we packed a lot of memories that I will never forget into one of the best friendships I've ever had.