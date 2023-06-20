Honestly, to say it came as a surprise would be wrong.

Last month, Lee Enterprises announced the two papers I serve as Sports Editor, the Mason City Globe Gazette and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, would cease printing six days a week and switch to a three-day-a-week format.

I had actually said to friends and readers on more than one occasion in recent months and years that I would not be surprised if such move would be made as our industry pushes deeper and deeper into digital first strategies.

In case of The Courier, where I’ve served as a part-time sportswriter to full-time writer to sports editor since 1986, I thought that would be the elimination of the Monday edition. With the Globe Gazette, my guess would be the Saturday as it already was without a Monday.

So, I guess, going to three-days a week did surprise me.

Saturday, I produced the final Sunday editions for the two proud organizations. The Courier was first established in 1859 and became a daily newspaper in 1890. The Globe-Gazette's origins can be traced back to 1858.

My feelings are mixed on the move.

I’m a physical paper in hand, reading the daily news guy.

A few weeks ago in Iowa City watching my son play high school baseball, I ran into Waterloo icon Dan Gable, who was watching his grandson play against my son. In between games we got to talking about what is up in our daily lives, and I told him about our switch to three days a week.

I can confirm that like me, Dan would prefer a paper at his doorstep every morning. Long story short, Gable thinks it is the wrong move, so it feels good to have an Olympic Gold Medalist on my side.

But I’m not ignorant that in today’s world most of our news now is consumed online either on a phone, tablet or computer.

So, what can we expect in the new Courier and Globe-Gazette physical editions?

Honestly, I think it is going to be an evolving process for my staffs.

I can tell you there are going to be lots of feature stories about our local collegiate and high school athletes.

How are we going to present game coverage?

Obviously, we are going to push our readers to subscribe to our websites -- globegazette.com and wcfcourier.com (online subscriptions are included with a print subscription) as well as our E-editions – where we will have game stories, photo collections, features and more. However, we still want those elements to have a presence in our physical editions.

Our faithful readers have probably become familiar with our Replay Sections, such as late sports coverage from Tuesday night being recapped in the Thursday section under a Tuesday Replay flag. The plan now is to continue to have those elements in each of our three weekly editions.

What about national sports news?

The new enhanced print edition will include two to three pages of national sports news.

There will also be many new or enhanced elements that we are in the planning stages for the fall.

For instance, our Courier sports readers will see a return to an expanded Preps to Watch Column, a weekly column that will highlight anywhere from six to 10 area athletes detailing their most recent exploits and a school headshot. We will also be bringing that column to the Globe Gazette.

Other elements in development will be a This Week in NIACC sports for the Globe Gazette and a similar element for the Courier detailing Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College athletics as well as the Waterloo Black Hawks.

As I wrote earlier in this column, I think what our readers will see is in the first months of the new Globe-Gazette and Courier will be evolving.

What won’t change is my guys in Mason City – Nate Thomas, Logan Shanks and I, and in Waterloo, Ethan Petrik, Donald Promnitz, Chris Zoeller and myself – will be our continued and dedicated commitment to showcasing our area high school and collegiate athletes.