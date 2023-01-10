Column: Hanson: "I'm ready to serve North Iowa Sports fans.'

North Iowa isn’t home to me. I’m a Quad City kid turned University of Iowa alum.

But that doesn’t mean I’m not passionate about the communities and sports I’ll be covering in Mason City, Clear Lake, and the surrounding area.

I’m still unfamiliar with the high schools, coaches, and student-athletes I’ll be working with. I recognize there will be growing pains early on as I learn more about the North Iowa sports scene. But rest assured, I’m dedicated to sharing local sports stories to the best of my ability.

For the last 3 1/2 years, I’ve been covering the Iowa Hawkeyes for The Daily Iowan – the University of Iowa’s student newspaper. I’ve written about the 2021 Iowa men’s wrestling team’s national and Big Ten championship runs, Luka Garza’s national men’s basketball player of the year campaign, and Hawkeye football’s appearance in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.

I’ve also provided freelance coverage of USA Wrestling’s Senior National Team Trials for The Cedar Rapids Gazette and talked to some of the world’s best wrestlers, like 149-pounder Yianni Diakomihalis, 165-pounder Vincenzo Joseph, and 197-pound Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder.

I’m thankful for the opportunities I had to cover those athletes, teams, and events. But I’m ready to tackle the new challenges I will face as the Mason City Globe Gazette’s sports reporter.

Things won’t always be perfect – I understand that. Jim Nelson, our Regional Sports Editor, and I would love to be at every dual, meet, and game within our 16-school coverage zone, but we can only work one or two events at a time.

My promise is to cover every team fairly and accurately – even if I can’t get out to all the games. The experience and knowledge I accrued at The Daily Iowan and the University of Iowa have positioned me to quickly adapt to a new market and provide timely coverage of its sports

As I start to make my way from school-to-school in the coming weeks, I’m sure I’ll start to meet many of our readers. And I welcome any conversation you want to have with me, whether it be about local sports or the Minnesota Vikings’ Super Bowl hopes. So, if you see me out and about, don’t be afraid to come introduce yourself and chat with me.

There is still a lot I have to learn about covering high school sports in North Iowa too. And I’d appreciate any tips or feedback our readers can give me. If you have story ideas or want to point any events out that I should cover, email me at austin.hanson@globegazette.com.

I can also be found on Twitter @ahanson_41. My DMs are open, and I encourage everyone to message me with questions.

My goal is to be transparent, and I hope this column makes that clear. You might not always be a fan of my work, but I do want to earn your respect.

I’m excited to get to see all of you in the field. And I thank you in advance for joining me on this ride we’re about to go on together.

For those that followed me here from The Daily Iowan, I appreciate you sticking with me. I will continue to provide content that is both interesting and informative.

Fasten your seatbelts, with college and part-time jobs out of the way, I’m going to put together some incredible stories as a full-time sports reporter.