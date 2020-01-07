Williams family leaves impression on North Iowa basketball

For his kids, Jareese Sr. is a supportive, albeit demanding presence. He emphasizes that his kids keep their grades up so that they can be eligible for sports and get into good colleges. He is currently working on getting his own degree and asks about his kids' academic performance all the time.

“He took that upon himself to look after me, to make sure I have the recipe to be successful,” Jareese Jr. said. “He’s done that with me, and in raising my sister as well. He’s just taught how we have to work hard in order to be successful in life, no matter what it is. Basketball, working, even in school work, he expects us to have straight As. He expects nothing less.”

The elder Jareese admits that he was an immature person when he was growing up. He didn’t take school seriously, and in his words, he let sports “use him.” He played football at Ellsworth Community College, and when Jamie got pregnant with their first child, he decided to pull his life together.

“I never took anything seriously until Jareese was born," Jareese Sr. said. "I think growing up without a dad to guide me along the way, it made me raise them a little different than I was raised.”