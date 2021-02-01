We are in it to win it:' NIACC volleyball eager for new season after 14 month break

“It’s really been fun for me to start recruiting them, see them play at such a young age, and just watch them over the years,” Brandt said. “That is one thing that is pretty unique. A lot of girls, you get to see in person maybe once.”

Hollander is one of the team’s four returners, and finished the 2019 season with 89 kills and 35 digs. As a veteran, she will be taking on a central role on the 2021 squad, and is very happy to see some familiar faces lined up next to her.

“I’m really excited,” Hollander said. “I played with both of those girls in high school, and it was nice to have some almost automatic friends, and people who, you know how they work and how they play. It’s really nice to have on the team.”

In addition to their familiarity and friendship, Tobin and Wittnebel will be valuable on-court weapons for the Trojans. Tobin had a team-high 308 kills for the Mohawks in 2019, good for 20th in Class 4A, while Wittnebel’s mark of 320 digs was the 27th most in 4A.

After more than a year of waiting, the hard-hitting Tobin is excited to finally take the court as a college player.