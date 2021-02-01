We are in it to win it:' NIACC volleyball eager for new season after 14 month break

At NIACC, it’s finally time to play volleyball again.
After 14 months away, the Trojans are back in action with a squad filled with familiar faces for area volleyball fans.
Before the start of the season on Jan. 24, the Trojans hadn’t played a match since Nov. 3, 2019, when the team lost to Northeast Community College in the NJCAA Region XI B championship game, 3-2.
This year, with four returning players and nine freshmen on the roster, Trojans’ head coach Chris Brandt is confident that the team can do even better than their 31-10 mark in 2019.
“We are in it to win it,” Brandt said. “We want to be just as successful on and off the court, and obviously we do have a young team. But the sophomores that are leading the way are doing such a great job with the freshmen, that a lot of people would come into the gym and they wouldn’t be able to pick out who is a freshman and a sophomore, because of the changes and the growth that we’ve seen.”
A big chunk of the roster is made up of North Iowa natives, including a trio of Mason City alums, in sophomore Megan Hollander, and freshmen Grace Tobin and Emily Wittnebel. With all three playing their high school ball just 2.5 miles from the NIACC campus, Brandt has watched their progress for many years, and pretty much knows what she will be getting from the trio of former Mohawks.
“It’s really been fun for me to start recruiting them, see them play at such a young age, and just watch them over the years,” Brandt said. “That is one thing that is pretty unique. A lot of girls, you get to see in person maybe once.”
Hollander is one of the team’s four returners, and finished the 2019 season with 89 kills and 35 digs. As a veteran, she will be taking on a central role on the 2021 squad, and is very happy to see some familiar faces lined up next to her.
“I’m really excited,” Hollander said. “I played with both of those girls in high school, and it was nice to have some almost automatic friends, and people who, you know how they work and how they play. It’s really nice to have on the team.”
In addition to their familiarity and friendship, Tobin and Wittnebel will be valuable on-court weapons for the Trojans. Tobin had a team-high 308 kills for the Mohawks in 2019, good for 20th in Class 4A, while Wittnebel’s mark of 320 digs was the 27th most in 4A.
After more than a year of waiting, the hard-hitting Tobin is excited to finally take the court as a college player.
"Obviously, it's a little different, but I'm just grateful that we even have a season," Tobin said. "We've had to adapt to a few things, and put people in positions that they may not be used to, but I think we're all adapting pretty well, and we're having fun that we're even able to play."
Along with the Mohawk trio, the Trojans will have players from close-by locales like Charles City and Lake Mills, along with some from such far-flung places as Florida and Washington state. All of them will come together, for a year unlike any other.
Rather than kicking off the season in the hot September weather, the Trojans are starting in the freezing cold of January, and after fall sports season was pushed back to the winter due to COVID-19, the volleyball team is just one of many pieces currently in motion at NIACC.
“It’s a very different feeling,” Wittnebel said. “Right now, all of the sports at NIACC are going on at once, and it's busy and there are just so many more things going on. We actually have to think about our games getting canceled due to weather, where in the fall, we’ve never had to think about that before.”
With a young roster, and things like snowstorms and a pandemic to worry about, there are plenty of challenges ahead for the Trojans in 2021. But when asked if she thinks her team can make it back to the regional championship game, coach Brandt gave an emphatic answer.
Yes.
“We have to be willing to be unpredictable,” Brandt said. “We have to do things that nobody else is willing to do. That has kind of been our communication, we’re doing things the NIACC volleyball way. That doesn’t necessarily mean that that is what everybody else is doing.”
As of Saturday, the Trojans are 2-1 on the season. Their next game will come on Thursday at Kirkwood.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.