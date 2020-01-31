Waldorf introduces esports coach, new arena plans

Waldorf University introduced esports head coach Scott Belmont as the newest member of its athletic staff.

According to a Waldorf release, Belmont was born in Maryland and primarily raised in New Jersey and coached at Union County College in New Jersey.

He has five years of professional experience in esports, including coaching pre-professional players, working internationally with teams from Oceania and South America, and contributing to a League of Legends national championship alongside professional organization, Counter Logic Gaming.

A new esports arena will house top-of-the-line equipment, such as monitors, peripherals and USB gaming headsets, the release stated.

The arena will initially house 12 computers for players as well as televisions to connect to for strategic game play review as a team.

Just like all other collegiate sports, the Waldorf esports players will have the opportunity to reserve scholarships to enable them to pursue their higher education goals.

For information regarding the new Waldorf esports program and available scholarship opportunities, please email scott.belmont@waldorf.edu or visit waldorfwarriors.com.