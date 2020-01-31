Waldorf introduces esports coach, new arena plans

Waldorf University introduced esports head coach Scott Belmont as the newest member of its athletic staff.
According to a Waldorf release, Belmont was born in Maryland and primarily raised in New Jersey and coached at Union County College in New Jersey.
He has five years of professional experience in esports, including coaching pre-professional players, working internationally with teams from Oceania and South America, and contributing to a League of Legends national championship alongside professional organization, Counter Logic Gaming.
A new esports arena will house top-of-the-line equipment, such as monitors, peripherals and USB gaming headsets, the release stated.
The arena will initially house 12 computers for players as well as televisions to connect to for strategic game play review as a team.
Just like all other collegiate sports, the Waldorf esports players will have the opportunity to reserve scholarships to enable them to pursue their higher education goals.
For information regarding the new Waldorf esports program and available scholarship opportunities, please email scott.belmont@waldorf.edu or visit waldorfwarriors.com.
Waldorf women’s wrestling ranked No. 17
The Warrior women's wrestling team climbed one spot in the fourth NAIA Top 20 Coaches Poll released Thursday, continuing to remaining one of the top programs in the country as Waldorf was ranked No. 17.
While the Waldorf women’s team was ranked 17th, four Warriors also were ranked individually in their respective weight class led by sophomore Diana Dzasezeva and freshman Jojo Hendricks. Each was ranked No. 7, Dzasezeva at 136 pounds and Hendricks at 191 pounds.
Joining Dzasezeva in the rankings at 136 pounds was Waldorf freshman Makyla Black, who was ranked 13th, while junior Kassandra Castillo was ranked 17th at 155 pounds.
The Warrior women’s team earned 40 points in this week’s poll and are tied for 17th with Missouri Baptist.
Campbellsville University moved into the top spot in the poll, up one spot as it replaces previously-No. 1 Life University.