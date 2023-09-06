Scores from Tuesday's high school volleyball matches in North Iowa.
TUESDAY'S SCORES
IOWA ALLIANCE CONFERENCE
Marshalltown def. Mason City 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
NORTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Clear Lake def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21
TOP OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Belmond-Klemme def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13
Central Springs def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Forest City def. North Iowa 25-22, 25-13, 25-13
Newman Catholic at West Fork
North Union def. West Hancock 25-13, 25-17, 25-14
Rockford def. Northwood-Kensett 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Saint Ansgar def. North Butler 25-14, 25-12, 25-16