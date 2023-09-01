High School Volleyball
THURSDAY'S SCORES
NORTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Clear Lake def. Algona 25-21, 25-20, 27-25
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21
TOP OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Springs def. North Butler 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Forest City def. North Union 25-17, 25-15, 25-12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. West Hancock 25-13, 25-5, 25-18
Lake Mills def. Algona Garrigan 25-17, 25-9, 25-18
Newman Catholic def. Nashua-Plainfield 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9
Northwood-Kensett def. West Fork 25-13, 27-25, 25-16
Osage def. Saint Ansgar 25-14, 25-19, 25-21