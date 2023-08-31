MASON CITY — Even in the midst of a four-match losing streak, NIACC volleyball coach Chris Brandt thinks there are still positives to the season so far.

Overall, the Trojans are 4-5 on the season after a 25-10, 25-8, 28-26 loss to DMACC on Wednesday night at Mason City High School.

NIACC looked on course to get blown away in it's first "home" match of the season, but the third set is what the team has shown in practice.

It was a back-and-forth frame and NIACC even held a three-point lead late. It could not hold on against its ICCAC foe.

"Everyone saw in set three, that's the team we see in practice," Brandt said. "I think they really came out nervous and tense and it's really hard to just tell them to let it go and play. They worked their way through it."

The mistakes piled up in the first two sets Wednesday for the Trojans. Overall, they committed 22 attack errors on 87 swings. They finished with a -.069 hitting percentage.

The third set, things seemed to click with a new lineup.

"It was really nice that they were able to adapt and we were able to move some girls around," Brandt said. "We haven't played with that lineup necessarily before. For them to come out and do what they did, I couldn't be more proud."

With a team of nine freshman, it's been difficult to really gain momentum as a unit. Especially when the team has had one practice in the NIACC how gym as it undergoes renovations.

In the meantime, the team has practiced at Mason City High School and in the recreation center on campus, which Brandt described as a "grade lower" than what they are used to.

"They have had to deal with a lot of things they should not have to deal with," she said. "I'm so proud of them for just dealing with it without complaining and just getting to work.

"There are many teams that would crumbled in set three and let it go. Obviously, they came out, they were ready to fight and that's a win in my book."

This was the first standalone match of the season for NIACC. The previous nine were all in weekend tournaments in Rockford, Ill. and Coon Rapids, Minn.

After tinkering with lineups and facing tough opponents, Brandt said she has seen a lot of growth from her team as they get up to the speed of the college game.

"We go to tournaments to get players experience because we can't fake those reps," Brandt said. "Some of our losses are probably because of the lineup changes or putting a girl in a position they may not have a ton of experience. I'm fine with that. The record will never dictate our level of success."

Among the top performers this season for NIACC are sophomores Alyssa Wickersheim and Jaida Hansen. The two lead the team in kills. Kennedy Schwiesow and Abbi Hyde have done defensively too.

Brandt has also been impressed Kit Byars and Ellie Hanna, a pair of Lake Mills grads. The two freshmen have 44 and 43 kills this season.

The 14-year head coach said that coming from a successful Bulldogs program has allowed them to get rolling.

But overall, she has just liked how the sophomores, and a few freshmen, have taken a lead on the team.

"We work so hard with leadership and culture and the sophomores, as a group, have done an amazing job of leading," Brandt said. "It's not just the sophomores dictating things. All of the sudden, freshmen are now starting to to have their own voice. They are not afraid to step up and say things."

As NIACC hits the heart of the schedule, Brandt just hopes to continue to see the freshmen find their footing and improve as the season moves along.

If the Trojans do that, and continue to build that culture she is looking for, Brandt thinks this team will start to really make the progress she desires.

"We talk all the time about how this a team that is player-led and coach-fed and this group is really embracing that," Brandt said. "We are starting to see that shift. If we can get that player-led mindset, that is going to take us a lot farther."

PHOTOS: NIACC hosts DMACC in junior college volleyball match 083023-spt-niacc-vb-10.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-11.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-2.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-3.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-4.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-6.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-7.JPG 083023-spt-niacc-vb-8.1.JPG