UNI thrower, Northwood-Kensett grad Yezek fought for love of track

DES MOINES – When Tom Yezek was in the midst of a two-year competitive absence from track and field, he went back in time to words his parents used to tell him.

"If you have to fight for something over and over and over, it is probably not meant to be," Yezek said. "It felt like all I was doing was fighting for my health, for track.

"It was one of those things where I felt like I wasn't on the path I was supposed to be on."

After four years of a standout prep career at Northwood-Kensett while also being a stout thrower for Northern Iowa, Yezek grappled with the fact his track career could be over.

Yet his love for it was such that he couldn't quit without reaching a final destination.

Yezek has one month remaining in his final year for the Panthers before he hangs up his throwing shoes and never picks up a discus or shot put competitively again.

"I'm done forever," Yezek said.

At the 112th running of the Drake Relays, the senior placed second in the men's discus with a best toss of 178 feet, 7 inches (54.44 meters) on his second throw of the day. Minnesota's Kaleb Siekmeier leaped in front of Yezek with a heave of 179-04 (54.67 meters) on his third throw.

Yezek threw over 50 meters in his last three throws, but couldn't get up to 54.7 to eclipse Siekmeier and claim a white flag.

"I was very upset I didn't win," Yezek said. "The Drake Relays has always been so special to me. But, it is good to see the positives I have done. I threw far and I threw consistently."

While disappointed, the journey Yezek has taken to reach this point involved lows that put the remainder of his college career in jeopardy.

Over spring break in 2019, Yezek was dealing with abdominal pain while in Florida. So he underwent surgery (doctors fully opened him up) and initially, nothing was discovered.

At Mayo Clinic, he was told he had problems with his kidneys. He stated the surgery at Mayo was "evasive."

He did not compete at all, indoor our outdoor, in 2019.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away his 2020 outdoor season. In the blink of an eye, gone were two seasons he never could have back. Oh, and he hurt his groin on the first day of this year's spring break and could have required surgery.

If Yezek opted for surgery, it would have required him to miss his third straight outdoor year.

"If I would have graduated in four years, my life would be completely different," Yezek said. "A lot of things changed, but a lot of things happened for a reason, and we made the best of it."

Still, he had a medical redshirt to use and an additional year of eligibility given to all student-athletes from the pandemic. Yezek understood he still had more to accomplish.

And he didn't want to quit, a mindset instilled in him at Northwood-Kensett.

"I had to stick around and wait for it," Yezek said. "It was a complete year of hard work, sitting in therapy and getting my body right just to compete again. Coming from a small town, it is bred into us that you're not done until you are done."

A change in throwing coaches has unlocked Yezek's ability as a discus thrower. He has always been strong in the discus, an event in which he won two Class 1A state titles for the Vikings.

He won the Drake Relays discus white flag his senior year. Under new coach Noah Castle, Yezek has gotten the most out of his throwing motion after watching film.

"I've been working on a new form where I get over my left better," Yezek said. "When I spin on the back, I put more weight on my left side and by doing that, I spring off my left side harder.

"You think if you want to throw fast, you have to come out of the back fast. You have to come out of the back slow to actually get to the front really fast."

The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor discus champion is aiming for his second straight title in 11 days right back at Drake Stadium. Yezek also could get to his third NCAA West Prelims, this year held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The kid from Northwood fondly remembers his days as a prep and how it shaped him into the man he is today.

"They've completely prepared me for the next stage of life," Yezek said. "Working hard has never been an issue for me or my classmates."

Academically, Yezek has three degrees. His last two years have been as a graduate student at UNI, but the degree he'll use is his mechanical engineering degree.

He's already got a job lined up when he finishes, working for John Deere in Waterloo.

"That's my plan for now," Yezek said. "I'll be there until the next big phase in my life happens."

Track and field has been in Yezek's life for more than a decade. He's had success at every turn throughout his athletic career, and once he hangs it up he'll have zero regrets.

He's put it in perspective after his hiatus in 2019 and 2020. Those two years proved how much Yezek still was enamored with the sport.

And it's one he'll never stop loving.

"It is one of those things where I've matured and I've realized track is going to be over and it is time to work the rest of my life," Yezek said. "I've been really cherishing these last few weeks, because I do enjoy it so much."

"Track has changed my life and I'm very grateful for it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

