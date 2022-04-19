Two Clear Lake female wrestlers make history as first NIACC signees

Chloe Williamson was one of the earliest members of Clear Lake's girls wrestling team. Haley Jackson came on her senior year and qualified for the state tournament.

On Tuesday, both of the girls made North Iowa Area Community College history.

They inked letters of intent at Clear Lake High School to be the first two wrestlers to sign with NIACC's women's wrestling program under head coach Basil Minto.

Williamson, a two-time state qualifier, knows this is only the beginning for the Trojans and how the program will shape out.

"I really hope that we can inspire other girls in the area to wrestle," she said. "I think NIACC having a team will give girls something to look up to. It's not like any other sport that I've done. It is a really good environment."

NIACC became the fourth school in the ICCAC to have a women's wrestling program. The NJCAA announced that women's wrestling will be a sanctioned sport in the 2022-23 season and will take place in the winter.

Minto, the assistant men's wrestling coach, has been pleasantly surprised with the spike of girls interested in the sport.

"In the last six months, it's really blown up," Minto said. "I didn't think it would take off this quick. It's a good thing for the sport of wrestling. If you look at the sport of basketball, women have the WNBA. It's about time women have their voice in wrestling."

"It's a great thing to get two local talents. This will help build the program and it's a great thing for NIACC and Clear Lake."

Jackson had already planned on going to NIACC for academics. Now, she'll continue to wrestle and hone her craft for a sport she has grown to love.

(I) didn't really know what I was getting myself into," Jackson said. "It turned out to be one of my favorite sports and it's something that I'm really passionate about. I hope to really improve myself in college and do something good for the sport."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

