Three former Trojans selected in MLB Draft

Former NIACC right-handed pitcher Patrick Pridgen was selected Tuesday in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Pridgen, who played at NIACC from 2018-20, was the overall 447th pick

Also, former NIACC right-handed pitcher Jake Christianson was selected in the 15th round (464th pick) by the Tampa Bay Rays. Former NIACC catcher/outfielder Ryan Wrobleski was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 20th round (613th pick).

Pridgen, who played last season at Florida International University, is the first NIACC player drafted since right-handed pitcher Harrison Beethe was selected by the Kansas City Royals last year.

Pridgen is the eighth NIACC player selected in the MLB Draft since the 2016 draft.

Pridgen was 2-7 with a 4.77 earned run average in 71 2/3 innings pitched for FIU in 2022. The Apple Valley, Minn. native struck out 112 with 44 walks last season.

Pridgen compiled a career record of 8-4 with a 3.40 ERA during his time as a Trojan. He recorded 97 career strikeouts, which is tied for 12th on the school's all-time career list.

Pridgen's best year for NIACC was the 2019 season when he was 7-2 with a 3.47 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 35 walks in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

Christianson, who is from Eagan, Minn., played for Feather River College, a 2-year school located in Quincy, Calif., in the 2022 season. Christianson was 5-3 with eight saves with 55 strikeouts and six walks for the Golden Eagles.

At NIACC in 2019, Christianson was 1-0 with 16 strikeouts and six walks with a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched. He also was 9 for 29 (.310) with one home run and five RBIs at the plate.

Wrobleski, who played at Dallas Baptist from 2020-22, had a career average of .286 with 18 home runs, 20 doubles and 65 RBIs. Wrobleski, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., hit .318 with eight home runs, nine doubles and 29 RBIs in the 2022 season.

Wrobleski was the MVP of the Fort Worth Regional last season.

During the 2019 season for NIACC, Wrobleski hit .432 (16 for 37) with three home runs, three doubles and nine RBIs in 10 games played.