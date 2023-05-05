Laken Lienhard has helped reshape the North Iowa Area Community College softball program’s culture. The Cresco native is in the midst of her third season with the Trojans, and she’s found ways to lead with her actions and words.

Lienhard broke her hand during her freshman season at NIACC. The injury required surgery, and she missed the 2022 season with the ailment.

After the Trojans’ 3-35 campaign last year, head coach Matt Egger began to quiz Lienhard on her future plans. The now-redshirt sophomore, however, wasted little time filling Egger in on her intentions.

“I remember late spring last year, coach kinda just asked, ‘What are your plans for next year?’” Lienhard said. “I said, ‘I want to come back, and I want to win.’ I wanted to help him change the culture here. So, I was hoping we could get a bunch of girls together to help me and help him change it around super quick here.”

When Lienhard decided to return to NIACC for a third season, the Trojans’ energy changed. NIACC went 14-31 in Lienhard’s first season, but her return gave the Trojans confidence. Egger thought Lienhard was a player he could build his team around.

“We’ve got a ton of buy-in,” Egger said of his 2023 squad. “We’ve got a ton of talent on our team. I think if we continue to be happy for the person that’s up to bat, the person that’s going to be hitting next, you know, that’s when we’re going to be at our best.”

The Trojans started their 2023 season, in earnest, when students returned to NIACC for the 2022-23 school year in August. Egger’s squad plays games and holds practices in the fall, so Lienhard and company have been working toward their goals for the better part of 10 months.

Lienhard hasn’t just played softball at NIACC. She was also a member of the Trojans’ new women’s wrestling team this year. The 143-pounder posted a record of 9-5 in 2022-23, winning four bouts by fall or technical fall. She also earned All-America honors at the NJCAA National Invitational, placing fourth in the nine-athlete field. She came into the event seeded first at her weight.

While she was dominating on the mat, Lienhard was still setting an example for her teammates on the softball team to follow. Egger said Lienhard never skipped optional weight lifting or indoor hitting sessions, if she could help it. Even when she was trying to cut weight and get ready for a wrestling match, Lienhard was still lifting weights and participating in batting practice with her teammates.

“She was the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the country and was going to wrestling practice every day and still showing up to softball,” Egger said. “That’s the buy-in from the team. That’s the buy-in from the school.”

Lienhard’s hard work has paid off this season. She’s currently hitting .507 at the plate. Lienhard has racked up 71 hits, 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in 140 at-bats.

Lienhard has also been solid on the mound, surrendering just 50 earned runs and 34 walks in 120 innings pitched. She has also amassed 108 strikeouts on the year.

“I’ll definitely give it to my team,” Lienhard said of her success. “I got a bunch of girls behind, so I don’t have to try to do too much. I know that, if it’s not working for me, somebody else has my back and vice versa. So, I can just take all the pressure off and play.”

Lienhard’s efforts have helped the Trojans cruise to a 35-11 overall record. NIACC is currently ranked 14th in the NJCAA Division II Top 20.

The Trojans will host the NJCAA Region 11-B Tournament this weekend. Preliminary round action will begin Friday, and the event will wrap up with a championship game Sunday.

If the Trojans win their regional tournament, they will advance to a district championship on May 12 and 13. District title winners receive an automatic berth in the NJCAA’s 16-team national tournament, which will be held in Spartansburg, South Carolina, May 23-27.

Egger and Lienhard said the Trojans’ goal all season has been to make the national tournament. During their first team meeting of the year on Aug. 28, the day before classes started at NIACC , the Trojans came up with a team motto.

“Our motto is, ‘Be the first,’” Lienhard said. “So, we want to be the first team in NIACC history to make it to nationals. That’s kind of been our goal since day one.”

Even if the Trojans don’t make the national tournament, Lienhard’s impact on NIACC softball will still be felt for years to come. Egger said Lienhard has taught the freshman on his team about the work ethic required to be successful.

“The lead by example thing is more important to me,” Egger said. “Anybody can talk, right? We know that our time is limited with Laken. No matter what she wants, she’s not coming back for a fourth year. But we also need that to rub off on people. You know, we’ve got a good group of kids that’ll be back, and we’ve got a good, talented group of freshmen that’ll be here next year. But we’re going to be missing two big leaders (Lienhard and sophomore Ravyn Krachey).”

Lienhard said she has not determined what her plans for next season will be. If she wants to, Lienhard is eligible to transfer to a four-year institution and continue her softball career. For now, however, Lienhard is focused on the Trojans’ upcoming postseason appearance.

“I’ve thought a little bit about it,” Lienhard said of her future. “I kind of want to wait until after the season to make any decisions or do anything. I try not to worry about it, I guess.”