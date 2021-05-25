Olson named new Director of Athletics at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College has found its new Director of Athletics.

Cam Olson, previously the interim AD at San Jose City College in 2019, has been tabbed to replace outgoing AD Dan Mason starting on June 7.

Olson will be the fifth AD in school history. Only one has lasted shorter than 15 years.

"I am honored and humbled to be leading NIACC athletics into a new era," Olson said in a press release. "With a century of athletic history and a tremendous amount of leadership and stability over the years for the Trojans, it is incredibly exciting for me to carry this torch into the future."

It will be the first full-time non-interim AD job Olson has had in his career.

He filled the position on an interim basis at Fresno City College during the 2017-18 academic year. He earned his bachelor's and masters degree from Idaho State University.

His graduate degree is in physical education and athletic administration, which he completed in 2007.

