Olson named new Director of Athletics at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College has found its new Director of Athletics.
Cam Olson, previously the interim AD at San Jose City College in 2019, has been tabbed to replace outgoing AD Dan Mason starting on June 7.
Olson will be the fifth AD in school history. Only one has lasted shorter than 15 years.
"I am honored and humbled to be leading NIACC athletics into a new era," Olson said in a press release. "With a century of athletic history and a tremendous amount of leadership and stability over the years for the Trojans, it is incredibly exciting for me to carry this torch into the future."
It will be the first full-time non-interim AD job Olson has had in his career.
He filled the position on an interim basis at Fresno City College during the 2017-18 academic year. He earned his bachelor's and masters degree from Idaho State University.
His graduate degree is in physical education and athletic administration, which he completed in 2007.
"I am excited to welcome Cam to the NIACC team,” NIACC President Steven Schulz said in the release, "and I look forward to working with him. Cam’s values are a great match to the NIACC culture and NIACC brand that have been established over the years."
Olson has a football background.
He was the quarterback during the 1996-97 season at Walla Walla Community College and was also on Idaho State's football team.
He transitioned into coaching at his alma mater, Quincy University, Southern Oregon University and Western Oregon University.
Olson was a head coach for four different European organizations in the European Federation of American Football (EFAF) for three years, winning two National Championships.
That transitioned into a head coaching job at West Hills College, where Olson led the program to a pair of Golden Coast League titles, and in 2016, the Northern California Football Conference championship.
Now, Olson embarks on a new job in a state he's never lived.
"After numerous visits with administration, coaches and staff throughout this process, it became very clear to me – early on really – that this is where I wanted to be," Olson said. "NIACC is full of talented and welcoming people who have a strong commitment to learning success and community engagement.
"I am eager to arrive in Mason City to start building relationships with my campus colleagues, athletics staff and student athletes, and within the community as we work together to propel Trojan athletics into the future."
