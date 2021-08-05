Olson changes positions, gets ample court time for Grand View

Sitting on the bench and getting very little playing time doesn't sit well with Rylie Olson.
Every year she has played volleyball – from club to her prep days at Osage – she has been at the forefront of an offensive attack.
That was going to change her freshman year at Grand View University.
"We had a senior setter and I'm not good being on the bench," Olson said.
So in order to get that court time, Olson needed to change positions. She did and it has worked.
Transitioning from a setter to a defensive specialist has allowed the former all-state player for the Green Devils to appreciate things more from the back line and being a passer.
"It shows a lot about how competitive I am. I want to be a part of that," Olson said. "When you're setting, you can be like 'Hey we need to pass the ball,' but when you're the one actually passing the ball, it's like holy crap, this is a lot harder than I thought."
Vikings head coach Tina Carter didn't mince words about Olson's competitiveness to get on the court immediately.
"We were making her uncomfortable right away," Carter said. "She welcomed the change and she was willing to be whatever we needed at that moment."
Still, old habits die hard.
During the opening week of practice, Olson would pass the ball toward the net then move up into her traditional setter position and prepare to set up Grand View's outside and middle hitters.
"They'd be like 'Rylie, you're not setting get out of there,'" Olson said with a laugh. "I'd be like sorry."
The move, through her freshman and sophomore years, has paid off for a Vikings squad that continually makes noise at the NAIA National Tournament.
Olson has accumulated 651 career digs. Her 242 during a COVID-19 shortened season was second most on the team.
"From day one, we asked her to do something she wasn't used to doing," Carter said. "That's kind of her happy place, her comfortable place. Any learning curve was, she wanted to be good at it right away. Very rare you can switch positions and be good right away."
Serving is also an area of growth for the 5-foot-9 junior. She increased her serving percentage from 90.3 in 2019 up to 93.5 a season ago.
Her 15 aces also were second most last year. Olson had the fourth-lowest service error total from players that attempted at least 150 serves.
"We're a really good ball control team," Olson said. "We're not huge, we're not as physical as most teams, but if we can serve tough and get them out of system, it makes our jobs way easier."
Even as she is about to enter her third collegiate volleyball season, Olson still can't believe the jump it is from high school to college.
"These are women, these are 24-year old girls that I'm playing with," she said. "It has been really exciting."
There is no specific role for her this season. Carter hinted she may get some looks back at setter for the first time since the position switch, but maintained her versatility will be needed.
And that will be the driving factor in making sure Olson is on the court for Grand View.
"When she's on the court, we're better," Carter said. "She's calm, she's a coaches kid. You can tell just in the way she approaches situations, she's very coachable."
The Vikings return a solid core from the elite eight squad in 2020. There are expectations they can prolong their stay in Sioux City into the final stretches of the tournament.
Olson is expected to play a major role in that.
"We only lost one player, so I'm expecting we'll really compete at nationals again," Olson said. "Just competing with those high level teams in general, we have a good chance to compete and maybe upset (them)."
