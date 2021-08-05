Olson changes positions, gets ample court time for Grand View

Still, old habits die hard.

During the opening week of practice, Olson would pass the ball toward the net then move up into her traditional setter position and prepare to set up Grand View's outside and middle hitters.

"They'd be like 'Rylie, you're not setting get out of there,'" Olson said with a laugh. "I'd be like sorry."

The move, through her freshman and sophomore years, has paid off for a Vikings squad that continually makes noise at the NAIA National Tournament.

Olson has accumulated 651 career digs. Her 242 during a COVID-19 shortened season was second most on the team.

"From day one, we asked her to do something she wasn't used to doing," Carter said. "That's kind of her happy place, her comfortable place. Any learning curve was, she wanted to be good at it right away. Very rare you can switch positions and be good right away."

Serving is also an area of growth for the 5-foot-9 junior. She increased her serving percentage from 90.3 in 2019 up to 93.5 a season ago.

Her 15 aces also were second most last year. Olson had the fourth-lowest service error total from players that attempted at least 150 serves.