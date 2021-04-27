NIACC's Minto follows in brother's footsteps

Donning a NIACC blue and gold singlet has been a family tradition for the Minto family.
Basil Minto was a two-time All-American for the Trojans from 2012-13 at 184-pounds. He compiled a record of 52-9 and finished fifth at the NJCAA National Tournament in both seasons.
Christian Minto has already one-upped big brother.
One year after placing runner-up at 165 pounds, Christian completed an undefeated season with a national title at the same weight over the weekend in Council Bluffs.
"Coach just told me to keep my foot on the gas, keep moving," Christian said. "I knew what days to get my weight down, I knew what to eat, I knew what I was getting myself in to. It felt amazing."
The Cape Coral, Florida, native and the co-ICCAC Wrestler of the Year compiled two major decision victories in the semifinals and championship matches, outscoring his two opponents 28-7.
It wasn't any type of catch and release that spurred Christian to dominant performances. Rather, it was strong mat returns and his size that allowed him to wear down his competition.
"The kid is just so powerful," NIACC head coach Steve Kelly said. "Him able to do those hard mat returns in the third period and hard doubles, it shows what kind of wrestler he is."
Christian agrees that being stronger on top, combined with shutting out a narrow-minded strategy, allowed him to flourish on the big stage.
"Just non-stop pressure, keep moving forward," he said. "My teammates push me every day in the room."
When Basil was in high school, he introduced the sport of wrestling to Christian. At the time, the younger Minto was 11 years old and competed in his first ever wrestling tournament.
He lost every match.
Now, he's only suffered one loss in his two years as a Trojan.
"It's very humbling," Christian said.
Kelly immediately saw a confident kid from his days as a prep at Mariner High School. Christian had an undefeated season his junior and senior years and was a Florida state champion in three years.
That swagger hasn't dropped since coming to North Iowa.
"He's got no doubt when he steps out on the mat that he's the best guy out there," Kelly said. "The thing is, I still think he's got a high ceiling."
Christian was undefeated entering the 2020 national tournament. After pulling out a 12-10 squeaker in the semifinals, he lost 6-4 to Iowa Western's Isaiah Crosby.
This time around, the motivation was simple.
"It felt good, honestly," Christian said. "It just made me work harder. Just listening to my coaches one match at a time."
Over the course of two years, Christian has put together 35 wins with 20 of them by bonus points.
His time in Mason City might not be done yet.
It remains undecided, but Christian may return to NIACC for a third season due to the 2021 season being a blanket year eligibility wise for all student-athletes.
He will be getting his associate's degree in general studies. Christian said he really wants to be a coach, but added his fallback option is a firefighter.
"(I want to be) a college coach," he said.
Christian has heard from multiple coaches across all levels of collegiate wrestling to continue wrestling at the next level.
Kelly has the mindset that as long as the fit is right academically and the coaches are strong-headed, the level shouldn't be a concern. He sees his future at 165 or 174.
"He's not a huge weight room guy and that's an area where he can improve on; fill out as a 174-pounder," he said. "Once he matures a bit, 174 is where he might end up. "
More so than getting the chance to stay close with his brother, Christian is proud of what NIACC has done for him as a student and as a man.