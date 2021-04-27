NIACC's Minto follows in brother's footsteps

"It felt good, honestly," Christian said. "It just made me work harder. Just listening to my coaches one match at a time."

Over the course of two years, Christian has put together 35 wins with 20 of them by bonus points.

His time in Mason City might not be done yet.

It remains undecided, but Christian may return to NIACC for a third season due to the 2021 season being a blanket year eligibility wise for all student-athletes.

He will be getting his associate's degree in general studies. Christian said he really wants to be a coach, but added his fallback option is a firefighter.

"(I want to be) a college coach," he said.

Christian has heard from multiple coaches across all levels of collegiate wrestling to continue wrestling at the next level.

Kelly has the mindset that as long as the fit is right academically and the coaches are strong-headed, the level shouldn't be a concern. He sees his future at 165 or 174.

"He's not a huge weight room guy and that's an area where he can improve on; fill out as a 174-pounder," he said. "Once he matures a bit, 174 is where he might end up. "