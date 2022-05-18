 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIACC BASEBALL

NIACC'S Hochmuth named ICCAC Coach of the Year

NIACC Baseball - Ike Mezzenga

NIACC third baseman Ike Mezzenga fakes a throw to first base and eventually tags out incoming runner at third base in last weekend's regional tournament game in Cedar Rapids.

 NIACC Athletics

NIACC's interim baseball coach Lincoln Hochmuth has been selected as the ICCAC Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

Hochmuth, who took over the NIACC baseball program in January, led the Trojans to an overall record of 34-19 and a 21-12 league mark. They earned the No. 2 seed for the NJCAA Region XI tournament.

NIACC landed three players on the NJCAA Region XI first-team, one on the second-team and the Trojans had two honorable mention selections.

Earning first-team all-region honors for the Trojans were Cody Kelly (catcher), Ike Mezzenga (infield) and Cayden Nicoletto (outfield). Brandt Thompson was a second-team pick as a pitcher while pitchers Thomas Gross and Ben Rosin earned honorable mention all-league honors.

NIACC ended its season with an 0-2 record at the Region XI tournament in Cedar Rapids. It dropped a 13-5 decision to DMACC then fell 10-6 in an elimination matchup against Southeastern.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

