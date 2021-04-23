NIACC's Christian Minto dominates to win national championship

Christian Minto rolled to an 8-0 regular season record and dominated in all four of his tournament matches leading up to the NJCAA Division I National Championship match on Thursday night in Council Bluffs.

So when Minto controlled Iowa Central's Keaton Geerts to win, 13-6, in the 165-pound title match en route to becoming NIACC's 14th national champion, head coach Steve Kelly wasn't surprised in the slightest.

"He was real confident in his ability," Kelly said. "Felt good about his training leading up to it. He wrestled the kid in the past and knew some of his tendencies. The kid is tough, but Christian was just real confident in what he does."

The first national championship win for Minto tastes sweet, especially after coming so close in his freshman campaign. Last season, he dropped a 6-4 decision in the championship match after previously going undefeated leading up to it.

Thursday night's win was a perfect cap to a perfect season. But Minto isn't done yet – not by a long shot.

"I think he's got a lot of wrestling left in him," Kelly said. "A lot of untapped potential. He's just a good athlete. If the kid grew up playing basketball, he'd be a heck of a basketball player. He's just really athletic and very competitive. That's what makes him so good."