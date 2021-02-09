NIACC wrestling looking for redemption as new season begins

It's time to start wrestling.
Not words you typically expect to hear at NIACC in early February, but a new year on the mat is set to begin.
At a time where they typically would be getting ready for the postseason, the Trojans will kick off the new wrestling year this week, 2 1/2 months later than normal.
But in the age of COVID-19, a lot of things have changed.
One thing that hasn't changed is the program's high expectations. The Trojans go into the 2021 season as the No. 9 ranked team in the country, and will return three wrestlers with national tournament experience.
With those experienced wrestlers coming back, and a host of talented freshmen joining the program, head coach Steve Kelly is hoping for a better finish than last season for the Trojans.
After spending much of the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the 2019-2020 Trojans sent nine wrestlers to the national tournament and ended up finishing 12th.
“We want to end the season better than we did last year,” Kelly said. “We did such a nice job, dual-wise, and regular season, we met our goals. Postseason, we didn’t. I don’t know what happened, but it wasn’t the ending that we wanted.”
Two of those nine wrestlers return, in sophomores Christian Minto and Clarence Lee-Green. And at 174, 2019 national qualifier Mason Carpenter is also back, after redshirting his sophomore year.
Minto finished second at nationals at 165 pounds last spring, after a 6-4 loss to Iowa Western wrestler Isaiah Crosby in the national title match. He goes into a new season eager for redemption.
Minto is ranked second in the country at 165 to start the year, with Crosby taking the No. 1 spot.
“It makes me want to work harder,” Minto said. “I just want to keep pushing until I’m No. 1 again. I just have to work to beat him. I’m just going to work every day in the room. Working hard and grinding.”
Lee-Green comes in ranked third at 125 pounds. He finished fifth at the NJCAA Central District Tournament last season, and went 2-2 at nationals.
“I’m coming for vengeance,” Lee-Green said. “I had a bad national tournament, so I want to come back, and prove a point, basically.”
Carpenter is still recovering from an injury, but comes in ranked seventh at 174 pounds.
While he won’t be able to take the mat right away, Carpenter thinks his postseason experience, and status as a program veteran, will serve the team well, as the Trojans welcome 15 freshmen to the wrestling room.
“I think I know what to expect,” Carpenter said. “Coming into it, all these kids don’t really know what’s going on, and I’ve got that experience. I think our whole team is going to be fun to watch this year. We’ve got some really tough kids, and I think it is going to be a fun year to watch everyone go.”
With some big-time returning vets, and plenty of incoming freshmen to get excited about, Kelly is eager to get going after an 11-month offseason. For him, the COVID-19-induced time away from the mat led to some deep reflections.
As with any season, there will be challenges and hurdles to overcome, but the greatest challenge this year is mental.
“It’s really the unknown, but I think that it’s the adults that are struggling with it more than the young kids,” Kelly said. “It seems like they aren’t caught up so much by everything that is going on in society. Sometimes, they’re just kind of in their own world, and I think we need to learn from them a little bit. We’re so worried about tomorrow, but you’ve kind of got to live in the moment.”
Right now, every moment seems to be buzzing at NIACC. The volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and wrestling teams are all about to start their seasons, with softball, baseball, and soccer not too far behind.
After several months without much in the way of athletics, the school seems to have its energy back
“It’s awesome,” Kelly said. “I walked past the gym and volleyball was working out, and then I see the girls lifting weights for basketball. It’s really exciting to have all the energy going. It’d be kind of neat if it was like this all the time.”
NIACC will kick off the 2021 season on Wednesday, with a dual meet at Iowa Lakes Community College.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.