NIACC wrestling looking for redemption as new season begins

“I think I know what to expect,” Carpenter said. “Coming into it, all these kids don’t really know what’s going on, and I’ve got that experience. I think our whole team is going to be fun to watch this year. We’ve got some really tough kids, and I think it is going to be a fun year to watch everyone go.”

With some big-time returning vets, and plenty of incoming freshmen to get excited about, Kelly is eager to get going after an 11-month offseason. For him, the COVID-19-induced time away from the mat led to some deep reflections.

As with any season, there will be challenges and hurdles to overcome, but the greatest challenge this year is mental.

“It’s really the unknown, but I think that it’s the adults that are struggling with it more than the young kids,” Kelly said. “It seems like they aren’t caught up so much by everything that is going on in society. Sometimes, they’re just kind of in their own world, and I think we need to learn from them a little bit. We’re so worried about tomorrow, but you’ve kind of got to live in the moment.”