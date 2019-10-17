Prior to Sept. 16, the NIACC volleyball team had not appeared in the national rankings in quite some time.
The last time the Trojans appeared in the Top 25, Toy Story had just ended its theatrical run. The Chicago Bulls were beginning their record-breaking 72 win season, and Seinfield was the number one show on TV.
At 23-8 overall, and 5-1 in ICCAC play, the No. 20 Trojans are off to the program's best start in decades.
So far, the Trojans have compiled a 9-1 record at home and an average of 10.72 kills per set. For head coach Chris Brandt, who is in her 10th year at the helm of the program, this season has been the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“We were ready to take the program to a different level, but I first had to figure out what we needed,” Brandt said. “As much as you want to figure that out your first year and your second year, there are so many other things that need to be done before you figure those things out.”
One of the most important things that the team had to do was bond. With any community college program, this can be a tough task. At the beginning of every season, freshman players come in who have played with their high school teammates for half a decade or more, and must immediately try to mesh with a new group of players at the college level.
This can pose a unique challenge. Not every team can jell together seamlessly. But the 2019 Trojans seem to have done just that.
“Right when you come in, you have to try to get to know each other right away, otherwise its really hard to play with each other,” sophomore Kennedy Meister said. “The team chemistry is great this year. Without it, we wouldn’t be how we play. We all like each other. We all have the main goal of getting better every day, and doing what we can do in the gym to get to nationals hopefully. Playing volleyball is what everyone is here to do.”
This season, Meister has been the team’s leader on the court. She currently has a team-high 434 kills and 423 digs on the season. Through two seasons, she is second on the school’s career kills list, and in third in team history in digs.
“She’s been hungry and thirsty to take that next step forward, and it helps that she has been coachable,” Brandt said. “She knows that she can’t just come in and bang balls off the floor, and that’s all the team needs. They need a leader.”
A program like NIACC will typically only have most of its players for two seasons before they transfer onto a bigger program. This can make it challenging to build a consistent culture, when the turnover is so high.
“It is a unique challenge,” Brandt said. “It’s not 13th grade for a reason. You've got these girls that are so used to being with the same group of girls for four to six years, developing those relationships. We have a whole new team every year it seems. Even though there is carry-over, it’s never the same team.”
With so much constantly changing around the program, Brandt has to constantly adapt to the strengths of her players. Recently, she has turned to mental strength training to help her athletes adapt to the pressures of college athletics. Though she has had skilled players in the past, she feels that the team is much more prepared to succeed at a high level.
“Over the last few years, knowing we’ve had amazing talent in the gym, but some of those little things were missing that we couldn’t figure out how to tie together,” Brandt said. “Doing the research and the reading, and doing sports performance, they were just ready this year to have complete buy-in.
"We’ve had some outside help with out sports performance, and the girls really love talking, and working on that aspect.”
Sophomore Kayla Lentz says that the training has had a big impact on the team’s confidence. With the Trojans performing at their highest level in decades, learning how to deal with the stress of success is vital.
“Ethan Miller is our strength training and mental strength training coach. He preaches to us that we are the most important team in NIACC volleyball history right now,” Lentz said. “That is really good motivation, focus on what we’re doing right now, and not focus on what has been done, but what we can do as a team.”
With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Trojans are about to see how they stack up against the rest of Division II. With history on the line, the players are mindful about their place in NIACC lore. Brandt's message, and the message of their mental training, is that any success has to come from within.
“I think they are focusing on their legacy,” Brandt said. “That has been their sole purpose. Playing not against the game, or the opponents on the other side of the net, but against themselves, who they want to be, and what they need to do to compete. Developing their legacy is really as important as anything else to them.”
