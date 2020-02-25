NIACC's Davison signs with Oklahoma Christian University

NIACC's Emma Davison signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to run track and field and cross country at Oklahoma Christian University, according to a NIACC release.
"One of the things that stood out to me was what the school had for my major," said Davison, who will major in Biology. "Also, the coach was kind of like (NIACC) coach (Curtis) Vais. He's real laid back."
In cross country, Davison was a two-time all-region performer. She placed 11th at the regional meet as a freshman and placed 12th at regionals as a sophomore.
Davison, who is from Mason City, placed 20th in the 1,000 at the 2019 national indoor meet. At the 2019 outdoor national meet, Davison was 18th in the 1,500 and 23rd in the 800.
She said her time at NIACC both academically and athletically helped prepare her for making the transition to a four-year school.
"Coming to NIACC really helped my confidence that I had the ability to take some hard classes," Davison said. "As far as running, it helped get me on a regular, normal schedule and I improved my overall ability to run."
Waldorf’s Chapman, Fussy claim NSAA pitcher, player of the week honors
The Waldorf baseball team swept the first North Star Athletic Association baseball awards of the season after the team picked up three wins on the road.
According to a Waldorf release, Warrior pitcher Heath Chapman was named the NSAA Pitcher of the Week for his win on the mound, while a pair of home runs during the four-game weekend series earned outfielder Josh Fussy NSAA Player of the Week honors.
Chapman led the way in the series opener, striking out eight Bobcat batters in a complete-game, 6-3 victory. He scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in the win, his first of the young season for Waldorf (4-7 overall).
As for Fussy, he went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and scored three runs in Chapman’s win, starting off a strong weekend at the plate.
He finished the weekend going 5-for-9 at the plate, driving in five runs and scoring seven runs himself.
Chapman, Fussy and the rest of the Warriors are back on the road this weekend continuing their early-season non-conference schedule, playing neutral-site games at Sabetha, Kan., against Concordia (Neb.).
Waldorf's Morel earns spot at nationals in heptathlon
Waldorf’s record-setting multi-event athlete, Zach Morel, is headed to nationals.
According to a Waldorf release, the NAIA announced the field for the heptathlon at next months NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Monday, and Morel was one of the 16 student-athletes to earn a spot in the grueling, two-day competition.
Morel, who set a school recorded earlier this season scoring 4,417 points in the heptathlon, goes in as the No. 16 ranked heptathlete in the nation.
Morel will compete in the seven-event competition on Thursday and Friday, March 5-6, at nationals, which will be held at South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.
Morel will be joined by Warrior teammate Damarre Martin at nationals. Martin will compete in the 400 meters starting Friday.