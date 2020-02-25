NIACC's Davison signs with Oklahoma Christian University

NIACC's Emma Davison signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to run track and field and cross country at Oklahoma Christian University, according to a NIACC release.

"One of the things that stood out to me was what the school had for my major," said Davison, who will major in Biology. "Also, the coach was kind of like (NIACC) coach (Curtis) Vais. He's real laid back."

In cross country, Davison was a two-time all-region performer. She placed 11th at the regional meet as a freshman and placed 12th at regionals as a sophomore.

Davison, who is from Mason City, placed 20th in the 1,000 at the 2019 national indoor meet. At the 2019 outdoor national meet, Davison was 18th in the 1,500 and 23rd in the 800.

She said her time at NIACC both academically and athletically helped prepare her for making the transition to a four-year school.

"Coming to NIACC really helped my confidence that I had the ability to take some hard classes," Davison said. "As far as running, it helped get me on a regular, normal schedule and I improved my overall ability to run."

