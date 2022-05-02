NIACC Roundup: Trojans split with top-10 foe in Iowa Western

Baseball

NIACC splits pair with No. 8 Iowa Western: The NIACC baseball team split an ICCAC doubleheader with No. 8 Iowa Western Sunday at chilly Roosevelt Field.

Iowa Western (39-9) won the first game 10-0 in five innings and the Trojans won the second game 9-8 on the strength of five home runs.

In the nightcap, Logan Milene hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give NIACC a 9-7 lead. It was Milene's ninth home run of the season.

Iowa Western scored a single run in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to one. NIACC's Jon Koehn pitched a scoreless ninth inning to gain the save and give the Trojans' the victory.

NIACC's Cody Kelly was 3-for-3, including two home runs and a double, with three RBIs. Kelly leads the Trojans with 16 home runs, which ranks sixth on the school's all-time single-season list.

The Trojans also received home runs from Cayden Nicoletto and Cole Fuecker.

NIACC's Thomas Gross threw the first five innings and gained a no-decision. Gross allowed four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

In the first game, Iowa Western's Brant Hogue tossed a three-hit, five-inning shutout as he struck out seven and walked one.

The Reivers scored three runs in the second inning, two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth.

Men's Golf

NIACC wraps up season at district meet: NIACC freshman Bryce Malchow tied for 25th at the NJCAA North Central District Tournament on Sunday at the Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course.

Malchow shot rounds of 79, 82 and closed with an 81 for a three-round total of 242 in the tournament, leading NIACC to a a stroke total of 1,001, good for 10th place.

"It was a tough weekend of golf for us," NIACC coach Chris Frenz said, "but I'm still proud of the guys for playing through a difficult spring season.

"I thought the guys approach (Sunday) was pretty good considering how disappointed we were after (Saturday), but we just couldn't get anything jump started."

Kirkwood was the district champion with team total of 895. Northeast CC was second with a team score of 920 and Hawkeye CC was third with a 926.

Ty Heimes (Northeast CC), Kolby Shackelford (Kirkwood) and Brandon McCarty (Kirkwood) all finished the tournament with a three-round total of 219, which meant the winner would be decided on a playoff.

Heimes sunk a 30-foot birdie putt to claim the individual honors.

Clear Lake grads Eric Ritter (253) and Jack Barragy (254) were the second and third lowest golfers for NIACC. Sophomore Kai Nelles (256) and Mason City alum Bradley Vaith (264) rounded out the scoring.

Track and Field

Sobolik in fourth at regional decathlon: NIACC's Walker Sobolik sits in fourth place after the first day of the decathlon Sunday at the NJCAA Region XI championships with 2,033 points.

Iowa Central's Aries Scott is in first place with 3,088 points, Iowa Central's Camron Ventura is in second with 2,850 points and Iowa Western's Forest Pribbernow is in third place after piling up 2,685 points.

Sobolik was fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.62 seconds), did not mark in the long jump, was fourth in the shot put (28 feet, 1 3/4 inches), fourth in the high jump (5-1) and second in the 400 (53.23).

Monday's events are the 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500.

Hoeft, Swenson in top-five after opening day of heptathlon: NIACC's Lynn Hoeft sits in fourth place after day one Sunday in the NJCAA Region XI heptathlon with 1,855 points and teammate Jordan Swenson, a West Ftrk grad, is in fifth place with 1,798 points.

Hoeft was second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.26 seconds), fifth in the high jump (4-1 1/4), fifth in the shot put (25-8 1/4) and fourth in the 200 (29.31).

Swenson was sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.92), first in the high jump (5-0 1/4), sixth in the shot put (24-5 1/2) and sixth in the 200 (31.52).

Monday's events are the long jump, javelin and 800.

Trojans finish seventh in 800 relay at Drake: NIACC placed seventh in the University/College 4x200-meter relay in a school record time of 1 minute, 26.96 seconds. The Trojans ran Sanchez Redden, St. Ansgar alum Braden Powers, Titus Jackson and Bernard Bell on Friday.

The seventh place finish at the prestigious Drake Relays is the highest relay finish in school history for the Trojans. The previous best relay finish was a 12th-place finish in the college division sprint medley at the 2021 Drake Relays.

The last time NIACC ran the 4x200 relay was in 2013 when the Trojans clocked a 1:35.04 in a meet at Grand View. The 4x200-meter relay is not an event run at the NJCAA Division I national meet.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.