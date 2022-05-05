NIACC Roundup: Trojans on five-game win streak in baseball

As the college baseball season is winding down for North Iowa Area Community College, it is finding its groove late in the season.

Winners of five straight and 14 of their last 16 contests, the Trojans are one of three teams in the drivers seat for an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title with one regular season series to go.

In Division II, NIACC is tied with Kirkwood and Southeastern at 19-11 in the league. The Eagles finish with a three-game set with Southwestern while the Blackhawks face DMACC.

The Trojans host Northeastern at Roosevelt Field for a Saturday doubleheader and a single game on Sunday at noon.

Three of NIACC's five wins came against No. 9 Iowa Western at home. It completed a doubleheader sweep on Monday with a 9-2 victory in the opener and a 7-4 triumph in the nightcap.

Cody Kelly, Ike Mezzenga and Cayden Nicoletto each went deep for the Trojans in Game 1 and they also had three different guys record four doubles, two of them from Bennett McCollow.

In the nightcap, Mezzenga and Kade Peloquin each went 3-for-3. Mezzenga launched two home runs and drove in four runs while Peloquin notched two bunt singles.

Brandt Thompson and Hunter Day each snared the win in the opener and nightcap, respectfully, for NIACC.

Ignited by a grand slam for Kelly and another pair of long balls from Nicoletto, the Trojans edged out Iowa Central 11-7 on Tuesday in Fort Dodge. Kelly now has 18 home runs, tops om the team.

Connor Wietgrefe struck out five in four innings and gave up five runs. NIACC broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth with the go-ahead run then plated four insurance runs in the sixth and an additional run in the eighth.

Nicoletto finished with four hits and five RBIs at the dish.

On Wednesday, the Trojans broke out the bats yet again and pieced together a 12-7 win over Ellsworth CC. They plated five runs in the sixth inning to rally down 7-4 and take a two-run lead.

NIACC jumped out to a 4-1 cushion only for Ellsworth to retake the lead. The Trojans added three insurance runs in the final two innings to hold on for the victory.

Logan Milene roped two of his four hits for doubles. Nicoletto, Mezzenga and Cole Fuecker each finished with three hits. Milene, Fuecker and Mezzenga drove in three runs apeice.

NIACC's bullpen limited Ellsworth scoreless for the final four frames.

Track and Field

Sobolik, Hoeft place fourth in regional meet: NIACC's Walker Sobolik scored 2,862 points in the decathlon at the NJCAA Region XI Championships in Council Bluffs on Monday.

He placed fourth or better in the 110-meter high hurdles, discus, javelin and 1,500, the final four events of the day.

Meanwhile on the girls side for the heptathlon, Lynn Hoeft totaled 2,751 points finished in fourth place. West Fork grad Jordan Swenson finished behind her teammate with 2,734 points.

Both of them finished top-six in the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

