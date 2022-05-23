NIACC Roundup: Kipkemboi ends JUCO career with double All-American honors

Melvin Kipkemboi's junior college career is officially done. North Iowa Area Community College's star distance runner went out with a bang.

In his final race donning the blue and gold, the sophomore earned his sixth All-American honors with a fourth place finish on Saturday in the men's 5,000-meter run at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.

His final time was 14 minutes, 40.97 seconds.

The fourth-place finish by Kipkemboi in the 5,000 was the highest finish for a NIACC men's athlete at the national outdoor meet since Wal Khat won the 800-meter run in 2017.

One day prior on Friday, the Kenya native was seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a new school record time of 9:29.06, breaking his previous best by almost a second.

Other action for the Trojans that took place on Saturday was sophomore Randry Mugisha placing 11th in the javelin with a toss of 137-07 and Kameron Glasper was 16th in the discus with a best heave of 142-04.

On the women's side, Halsie Keltner was 10th in the javelin with a toss of 117-04. The 10th place finish by Keltner was the highest finish for a NIACC female athlete at the outdoor national meet since Kasey Parish placed sixth in the javelin at the 2019 national meet.

Kipkemboi's school record wasn't the only one broken in Friday's events.

NIACC sophomore Tinashe Chigudu ran a school-record 10.35 seconds in the 100-meter dash prelims as he clocked the 10th fastest time and narrowly missing the finals.

Chigudu's old mark was 10.37 at the Dick Young Invitational on April 23. It was the third school record set by the NIACC men at the national meet.

On the women's side on Friday, NIACC's Jordan Swenson placed 17th in the high jump with a personal best jump of 5 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

In Thursday's action, the foursome of Michael Moore-Fondren, Chigudu, Titus Jackson and Bernard Bell set a school record in the 400-meter relay.

That quartet ran a time of 40.75 seconds in the preliminaries. The Trojans had the 12th fastest time in the prelims as the top-eight made the finals.

The previous school 400 relay record was 41.97 at the 2018 NJCAA Region XI meet. For the women, sophomore Brenna Paulson placed 12th in the hammer throw with a best throw of 132-15.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

